Shaira on her guiding light

Multi-faceted actress Shaira Diaz continues to make waves. Since her exclusive signing with GMA Network in 2018, she has carved a name for herself in acting, modeling, singing, and hosting.

Born in Las Piñas City on May 3, 1995, Shaira is the daughter of Angelito Bautista and Marina Bautista. Her two siblings, a brother named Angelo and a sister named Sharmaine, share Shaira’s passion for music and the arts. Her journey into showbiz started at a tender age, as she participated in singing and dancing contests in school and her local community. Shaira also dabbled in theater, nurturing her dreams of becoming a professional actress.

“My career started when I joined a talent show on TV5 called Artista Academy in 2012. Although I didn’t win, I was one of the finalists, and even though I didn’t secure the title, projects continued to come my way. Then I transferred to GMA in 2018,” shares Shaira. This competition opened doors for her, providing exposure and opportunities to appear in TV shows and commercials.

Standing 5’4,” Shaira maintains her fit physique through regular workouts and a healthy diet. She has two tattoos adorning her hands — one featuring the BTS logo and the other bearing the word “love.”

Since signing an exclusive contract with GMA Network in 2018, her television credits include roles in popular series like Pamilya Roces, Contessa, Love You Two, Magpakailanman, Dear Uge and many more. She has also graced the screens of other networks, appearing in shows such as Kidlat, Confessions of a Torpe, Madam Chairman, and Baker King. Her versatility shines through as she tackles various roles, showcasing her acting prowess.

Shaira has also ventured into music, releasing singles like Kahit Na, I’m Sorry, Ikaw Lang, Sana Tayo Na, and Tayo Na Sana. Her YouTube channel features her covers of songs by other artists, showcasing her musical talent. Shaira’s foray into hosting included stints as a co-host on Happy Truck ng Bayan on TV5 and Wowowin on GMA Network.

In 2019, Shaira was paired with heartthrob David Licauco in the movie Because I Love You, directed by Joel Lamangan. She is currently in a relationship with actor Edgar Allan Guzman. Their solid relationship of over 10 years began when they crossed paths during her stint in Artista Academy in 2012, where EA was a guest performer.

When we asked her where she sees herself five years from now, her quick reply was “Five years from now, I see myself still doing the things I love, such as acting and hosting. By then, I see myself happily married and, perhaps, having kids already. I’m pretty sure I will also be busy managing my own businesses.”

What or who guides her in life?

1. Number one would be my family and my partner, EA Guzman. They will always come first because they are my support system, my critics and they love me unconditionally. My parents and brother even drive me to work; that’s how supportive they are — even EA in his free time. No matter what happens, they will always have my back. They are my comfort, and at the end of the day, I know that all they want is the best for me.

2. Second is education. In case you don’t know, I’m still in school, a graduating student taking up Marketing Management. I decided to continue my school despite my busy work schedule because I strongly believe that knowledge is power. Learning and gaining knowledge can guide me to make informed decisions and lead a fulfilling life. I also believe that showbiz is not forever, so it’s better to have a backup.

3. Third is my moral values, which I learned from my family and friends. They are very significant in making ethical choices in life. Having that strong compass will lead me to having a good and peaceful life.

4. Next is my mentors. These include my managers, bosses, colleagues and my partner. I consider them my guides because they help me in every step. They have more experience in life and in the industry. They never fail to give me advice, and I take it seriously because I want to make a name for myself. I want to have a long-lasting career, just like they did. They’ve been very supportive from the beginning.

5. Setting clear goals helps me stay focused and motivated. Whenever I think of my dreams, it automatically fires up my drive to achieve them one by one, slowly but surely.

6. Next is my health. Honestly, health has never been my priority because I juggle a lot of stuff, so I tend to forget that I am but human and that I’m not exempt from illness. Unfortunately, it’s taken a toll on my health already because I easily get sick. But as I grew older, I realized that prioritizing physical and mental health can guide me toward a long and happy life.

7. Pursuing my passions and interests serves as a guiding force to me, too. Embracing and learning more about hosting, especially now that I’m part of the longest-running morning show, Unang Hirit, makes me so happy. My hobbies like playing volleyball, online games and going out with my friends and loved ones make me feel alive. It makes me more human, like I’m still the same normal person before I entered the limelight.

8. Then there are my friends. My best friends are always there to support me. They offer companionship, and guidance in challenging times. They are the ones who will tap me on the shoulder and remind me if they notice something that is not right or if they think that I am changing. They are my comfort zone, too.

9. Money management, indeed, serves as my guide in life, too. It equips me to make informed and wise decisions, which is essential for securing my financial well-being and future.

10. Lastly, self-reflection. Regularly reflecting on my actions guides me in my personal growth and self-improvement. It allows me to evaluate the choices I’ve made as well as the output of my work. It enables me to know myself better and the aspects of me that still need improvement.

