The pioneers of digital services

The first-ever GCash Digital Excellence Awards recognized various government units and individuals for quickly responding to the various needs by utilizing digital financial technology during the pandemic.

The event, hosted by Issa Litton and GCash’s vice president for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Chito Maniago, featured Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ Governor Benjamin Diokno as the keynote speaker. The event was done virtually and can be streamed via GCash’s official corporate Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/wearegcash .

GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon said, “At GCash, we are committed to our vision of ‘Finance for All.’ Our role is to make financial- and lifestyle-related services easy to access, easy to understand, and affordable, hindi lang para sa mayayaman, pero para sa bawat Pilipino.”

Government units, agencies and individuals were given special recognition in six categories. The Excellence in Innovation and Leadership Award was given to the City Government of Makati and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for pioneering the use of digital solutions, in partnership with GCash, to deliver a prompt and effective response to the needs of the public.

The Excellence in Digital Public Aid Distribution was given to the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Social Security System for partnering with GCash in providing quick and relevant digital solutions for the distribution of government benefits. In the local government unit sectors, the same award was given to the City Government of Makati and the City Government of Muntinlupa for their effective cashless disbursement of financial assistance.

Bagging the Excellence in Digital Public Service Award were the DTI, City Government of Parañaque and Pag-Ibig Fund (HMF) for providing their stakeholders access to digital payment solutions.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte

The Excellence in Digital Ecosystem Innovation Award was given to institutions and sectors that partnered with GCash in creating an effective digital ecosystem to improve the lives of their constituents.

From the NCR, the City Government of Quezon City was awarded for their livelihood and financial access programs: Tindahan ni Ate Joy sari-sari store partner and TODA drivers GCash and QR onboarding.

SSL TODA and the City Government of Antipolo were lauded for adapting the TODA Cashless Payments. Awards were also given to the City Government of Lapu-Lapu and the City Government of Tagbilaran, the City Government of Samal, Baguio Water District, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District, and the Davao Water District.

Awardees for Excellence in Digital Advancement of the Youth Awards were the City Government of Makati, City Government of Muntinlupa, Muntinlupa Science High School, Bulacan State University for Luzon, Eastern Visayas State University for Visayas, and Caraga State University in Mindanao in recognition of their programs that promote a digital ecosystem among the youth.

GCash honored organizations or individuals as Digital Financial Inclusion Champions for helping to promote and build an inclusive digital ecosystem for the benefit of the community. Awardees were Rameses Systems Inc. from Cebu, City Government of Makati, DTI Assistant Secretary Mary Jean Pacheco, Deputy Governor Mert Tangonan, and Bataan 2nd District Congressman Enrique S. Garcia III.

The GCash Digital Excellence Awards will be done annually. Congratulations to all the winners!

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno

* * *

