FACT CHECK: False Türkiye earthquake videos making rounds online

MANILA, Philippines — After a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, several photos and videos have been circulating online showing the alleged aftermath of the disaster.

However, not all of these show actual damages in Turkey. Philstar.com compiled various misleading videos and photos that have been viewed and shared online.

CLAIM: One tweeted video (0:21- 0:36) claims that a nuclear plant in Turkey exploded due to the earthquake.

RATING: This is False.

FACTS: The video that was posted was from an explosion in Beirut in August 2020.

What the post said

The tweet shared the video of an explosion with the main caption “BREAKING: Nuclear plant exploded due to #Earthquake in #Turkey”

What it left out

A reverse image search of a screengrab from the video shows that it was originally recorded and uploaded in August 2020 from an explosion in Beirut.

Essential context

The devastating quake has so far killed over 21,000 people in Türkiye and Syria, flattened thousands of buildings and threatened the lives of many victims who are without shelter and drinking water.

Experts fear the number will continue to rise sharply.

Chances of finding survivors have dimmed now that the 72-hour mark that experts consider the most likely period to save lives has passed.

Why it matters

This specific tweet got at least 1.4 million views, as of writing.

It is important to note that the Twitter user (@CBKNEWS121) that shared this video is labeled as a “Media & News Company”.

This can potentially be dangerous for the almost 12,000 users that follow this account who may be misled by what is shared.

The video can also trigger unnecessary panic amid the alreadyd devastating effect of the major earthquake. — Video edited by Anj Andaya; with reports from Agence France Presse

---

