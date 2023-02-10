^

News Videos

FACT CHECK: False Türkiye earthquake videos making rounds online

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
February 10, 2023 | 10:28am

MANILA, Philippines — After a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, several photos and videos have been circulating online showing the alleged aftermath of the disaster.

However, not all of these show actual damages in Turkey. Philstar.com compiled various misleading videos and photos that have been viewed and shared online. 

CLAIM:  One tweeted video (0:21- 0:36) claims that a nuclear plant in Turkey exploded due to the earthquake.

RATING: This is False.

FACTS: The video that was posted was from an explosion in Beirut in August 2020. 

What the post said

The tweet shared the video of an explosion with the main caption “BREAKING: Nuclear plant exploded due to #Earthquake in #Turkey”

What it left out

 A reverse image search of a screengrab from the video shows that it was originally recorded and uploaded in August 2020 from an explosion in Beirut. 

Essential context

The devastating quake has so far killed over 21,000 people in Türkiye and Syria, flattened thousands of buildings and threatened the lives of many victims who are without shelter and drinking water.

Experts fear the number will continue to rise sharply.

Chances of finding survivors have dimmed now that the 72-hour mark that experts consider the most likely period to save lives has passed.

Why it matters

This specific tweet got at least 1.4 million views, as of writing.  

It is important to note that the Twitter user (@CBKNEWS121) that shared this video is labeled as a “Media & News Company”.  

This can potentially be dangerous for the almost 12,000 users that follow this account who may be misled by what is shared.

The video can also trigger unnecessary panic amid the alreadyd devastating effect of the major earthquake. — Video edited by Anj Andaya; with reports from Agence France Presse

 

---

Philstar.com is a founding partner of Tsek.ph, a collaborative fact-checking project for the 2022 Philippines’ elections and an initiative of academe, civil society groups and media to counter disinformation and provide the public with verified information.

Want to know more about our fact-checking initiative? Check our FAQs here. Have a claim you want fact-checked? Reach out to us at [email protected]

EARTHQUAKE

FACT CHECK

SYRIA

TURKEY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
FACT CHECK: Video of collapsed building not from T&uuml;rkiye
21 minutes ago

FACT CHECK: Video of collapsed building not from Türkiye

By Martin Ramos | 21 minutes ago
The video may also cause confusion among rescuers on the ground who may spend time verifying this video instead of responding...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: LeBron James makes NBA history
1 day ago

WATCH: LeBron James makes NBA history

By Martin Ramos | 1 day ago
Lakers superstar LeBron James is now the NBA’s all-time leading scorer after scoring 38 points against the Oklahoma...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Select ALLTV programs rumored to go off-air
2 days ago

WATCH: Select ALLTV programs rumored to go off-air

By Martin Ramos | 2 days ago
Less than six months since its soft launch, several programs of ALLTV channel 2 are rumored to temporarily go off...
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: ICC&rsquo;s reopened probe into Philippines&rsquo; 'war on drugs' ruffles some feathers
9 days ago

WATCH: ICC’s reopened probe into Philippines’ 'war on drugs' ruffles some feathers

By Martin Ramos | 9 days ago
This looming return of the ICC has been met with various reactions from different personalities including Justice Secretary...
News Videos
fbtw
ANYARE?: More tears over expensive onions, importation
10 days ago

ANYARE?: More tears over expensive onions, importation

10 days ago
Onion importation is a a boon for consumers, but a bane for farmers.
News Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Increase in egg prices may affect bread and pastries
11 days ago

WATCH: Increase in egg prices may affect bread and pastries

By Martin Ramos | 11 days ago
The increase in egg prices may lead to a negative effect on the production of pastries that rely on eggs as their main i...
News Videos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with