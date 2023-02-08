WATCH: LeBron James makes NBA history
February 8, 2023 | 6:51pm
MANILA, Philippines — Lakers superstar LeBron James is now the NBA’s all-time leading scorer after scoring 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, February 8 (Manila time)
James entered the game needing 36 points to pass NBA hall of famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points.
It was, however, a bittersweet night for LeBron and the Lakers as they fell to the Thunder, 133-130. — Video edited by Anj Andaya
