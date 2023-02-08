WATCH: LeBron James makes NBA history

MANILA, Philippines — Lakers superstar LeBron James is now the NBA’s all-time leading scorer after scoring 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, February 8 (Manila time)

James entered the game needing 36 points to pass NBA hall of famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points.

It was, however, a bittersweet night for LeBron and the Lakers as they fell to the Thunder, 133-130. — Video edited by Anj Andaya

