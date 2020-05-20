WATCH: Duterte contradicts self on law's universal application in same speech
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2020 - 5:38pm

In a speech aired around midnight on Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte gave an assurance on the universal application of the law, saying he would see to it that government officials who engage in anomalies will be dealt with by the law.

"The law is the is the law, the rule is a rule is a rule. And when you begin to mess up with the law ginagarantiya ko sa inyo na makukulong talaga kayo," he said.

However, in the same speech, Duterte said he is refusing to dismiss National Capital Region Police Office Chief Debold Sinas who hosted a birthday get-together on May 8, apparently violating distancing guidelines during a coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 DEBOLD SINAS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
WATCH: Duterte contradicts self on law's universal application in same speech
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 1 hour ago
"The law is the is the law, the rule is a rule is a rule."
News Videos
fbfb
29 days ago
Reasons why China should be asked to pay COVID-19 damages, according to German newspaper
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 29 days ago
German newspaper Bild sent Chinese President Xi Jinping an invoice for billions of dollars for the havoc that the novel coronavirus...
News Videos
fbfb
41 days ago
WATCH: Monkeys, elephants and dogs reclaim India's streets in virus lockdown
41 days ago
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India's presidential palace, leading an animal offensive...
News Videos
fbfb
44 days ago
WATCH: Ships to serve as 'quarantine vessels'
44 days ago
Two ships from 2Go will be used as quarantine facilities for persons under investigation and persons under monitoring.
News Videos
fbfb
51 days ago
WATCH: Women take self-defense training to 'fight like a girl'
51 days ago
In celebration of Women's Month, some women, including some who are journalists, recently took Krav Maga training focusing...
News Videos
fbfb
52 days ago
WHO on coronavirus: Nobody is safe until we are all safe
52 days ago
The World Health Organization urges wealthier countries to support lower income countries through the coronavirus pandemic...
News Videos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with