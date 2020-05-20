WATCH: Duterte contradicts self on law's universal application in same speech

In a speech aired around midnight on Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte gave an assurance on the universal application of the law, saying he would see to it that government officials who engage in anomalies will be dealt with by the law.

"The law is the is the law, the rule is a rule is a rule. And when you begin to mess up with the law ginagarantiya ko sa inyo na makukulong talaga kayo," he said.

However, in the same speech, Duterte said he is refusing to dismiss National Capital Region Police Office Chief Debold Sinas who hosted a birthday get-together on May 8, apparently violating distancing guidelines during a coronavirus pandemic.