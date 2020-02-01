WATCH: Ash unleashed by Taal buries a volcano island school
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 1, 2020 - 5:08pm

TAAL VOLCANO ISLAND, Philippines — The eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas transformed a verdant paradise in the middle of a lake to a gray and desolate wasteland.

The clouds of ash spewed by Taal last month buried communities, farmlands and schools located on “pulo” or Taal Volcano Island.

Covered in massive deposits of ash, Calawit Elementary School in Balete town was unrecognizable. It is one of the three schools on the ground zero of the disaster.

The other schools on the island are San Nicolas Central Annex and Pulo Elementary School.

The students of these ash-blanketed schools would be transferred to nearby villages, the Batangas Public Information Office said on a Facebook post.

The Department of Education said the schools that are “reasonably distant from Taal” would resume classes on Monday.

The learners displaced by the volcano eruption are allowed to transfers schools even without requirements.

