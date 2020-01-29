WATCH: Pets rescued from desolate Taal Volcano Island

MANILA, Philippines — Two days after Taal Volcano woke up from its slumber, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals began rescuing animals trapped on the volcano island.

PETA said it has rescued 150 animals from the ground zero of the disaster—now covered in thick layers of ash and mud—and will continue to do so “until there’s no one left.”

The animal welfare group evacuated Tuesday four dogs, three puppies and one cat after scouring different parts of the island for five hours.

PETA also leaves fresh water and sacks of food for the abandoned animals on Taal island every day.

It accepts donations of dog and cat food, leashes, collars, plastic containers and face masks.

PETA also accepts monetary donations as it continues its rescue operations for animals on the volcano island and nearby areas.

Here are PETA’s bank details:

Metrobank

Account name: PETA Asia-Pacific Limited

Account number: 007-066-31632-3