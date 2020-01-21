WATCH: Task force flies over Taal for survey

MANILA, Philippines — Aerial footage taken by Joint Task Group Taal of the Armed Forces of the Philippines showed weaker activity at Taal Volcano.

Commodore Art Abu, commander of the Philippine Coast Guard contingent in the task force, said people have started clearing roofings and cleaning surroundings in affected areas.

Some residents were also seen attending to their fish cage in Taal Lake. The task force also observed smoke in some areas that indicate human activities.

"Yes, we can readily see the positivity in the mindset of Filipinos that sooner they will get back to normal life; but as to when, only God can tell," Abu said.