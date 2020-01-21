WATCH: Task force flies over Taal for survey

MANILA, Philippines — Aerial footage taken by Joint Task Group Taal of the Armed Forces of the Philippines showed weaker activity at Taal Volcano.
Commodore Art Abu, commander of the Philippine Coast Guard contingent in the task force, said people have
"Yes, we can readily see the positivity in the mindset of Filipinos that sooner they will get back to normal life; but
Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)
The office of Chief Minister Hadji Ahod Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao dispatched from Cotabato City in Central Mindanao Tuesday more than 50 tons of relief supplies for evacuees from the surroundings of the alarmingly restive Taal Volcano.
The trucks carrying the provisions departed for the north amid Tuesday’s commemoration of the first anniversary of the conduct of the plebiscite for the ratification of BARMM’s charter, the Republic Act 11054. — The STAR/John Unson
Alert Level 4 is still in effect over Taal Volcano,
Sulfur dioxide emission measured at an average of 344 tonnes/day. This decrease is a consequence of weakened steam-plume activity in the main crater,
TAAL VOLCANO BULLETIN— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) January 21, 2020
21 January 2020
8:00 A.M.#TaalVolcano #TaalEruption2020 https://t.co/GNKrhSZw5B pic
.twitter.com/ ix4VqsHhPS
The Department of Health issues reminders to prevent the spread of germs and viruses that are transmitted through coughing and sneezing inside cramped evacuation centers.
It released the reminder after announcing that it has so far recorded 1,729 cases of acute respiratory infection due to ashfall from Taal Volcano's eruption.
Employees of The Philippine STAR loaded trucks with relief packs filled with goods from donors of its "Operation Damayan." The relief goods would be sent to families displaced by the eruption of Taal Volcano.
President Duterte distributes cash assistance, hygiene kits, jerry cans, gift certificates and training kits to selected heads of families affected by Taal Volcano's eruption.
- Latest