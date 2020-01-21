WATCH: Task force flies over Taal for survey
(Philstar.com) - January 21, 2020 - 2:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Aerial footage taken by Joint Task Group Taal of the Armed Forces of the Philippines showed weaker activity at Taal Volcano.

Commodore Art Abu, commander of the Philippine Coast Guard contingent in the task force, said people have started clearing roofings and cleaning surroundings in affected areas.

Some residents were also seen attending to their fish cage in Taal Lake. The task force also observed smoke in some areas that indicate human activities.

"Yes, we can readily see the positivity in the mindset of Filipinos that sooner they will get back to normal life; but as to when, only God can tell," Abu said.

Alert Level 4 is still raised over the Taal Volcano, which means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within days. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 21, 2020 - 12:32pm

Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)

January 21, 2020 - 12:32pm

The office of Chief Minister Hadji Ahod Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao dispatched from Cotabato City in Central Mindanao Tuesday more than 50 tons of relief supplies for evacuees from the surroundings of the alarmingly restive Taal Volcano.

The trucks carrying the provisions departed for the north amid Tuesday’s commemoration of the first anniversary of the conduct of the plebiscite for the ratification of BARMM’s charter, the Republic Act 11054. — The STAR/John Unson

January 21, 2020 - 9:17am

Alert Level 4 is still in effect over Taal Volcano, which means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

Phivolcs said the volcano's activity in the past 24 hours is characterized by weak steam emission that generated ash plumes 500 to 600 meters tall and dispersed ash southwest of the main crater.

Sulfur dioxide emission measured at an average of 344 tonnes/day. This decrease is a consequence of weakened steam-plume activity in the main crater, Phivolcs said.

January 20, 2020 - 9:54pm

The Department of Health issues reminders to prevent the spread of germs and viruses that are transmitted through coughing and sneezing inside cramped evacuation centers.

It released the reminder after announcing that it has so far recorded 1,729 cases of acute respiratory infection due to ashfall from Taal Volcano's eruption.

January 20, 2020 - 9:34pm

Employees of The Philippine STAR loaded trucks with relief packs filled with goods from donors of its "Operation Damayan." The relief goods would be sent to families displaced by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

January 20, 2020 - 6:10pm

President Duterte distributes cash assistance, hygiene kits, jerry cans, gift certificates and training kits to selected heads of families affected by Taal Volcano's eruption.

WATCH: Task force flies over Taal for survey
Recommended
