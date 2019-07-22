WATCH: Duterte arrives for SONA nearly an hour late

MANILA, Philippines— President Rodrigo Duterte arrived late for his fourth State of the Nation Address.

Aboard the presidential chopper and accompanied Sen. Bong Go—his former aide who still accompanies him on official trips—Duterte touched down at the Batasang Pambansa complex at 4:55 p.m.

This is the most delayed arrival in the four times that Duterte has delivered his SONA.

The joint session of the 18th Congress was called to order at 5:08 p.m. and he began delivering his speech at 5:15 p.m.

The SONA was originally scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Duterte joked past 6 p.m. that he had promised to wrap up in 40 minutes and that he could end his speech if the audience wanted him to.

