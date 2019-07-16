WATCH: What triggered 1990 Luzon earthquake

Hyatt Terraces Hotel in Baguio City collapsed during the July 16, 1990 Luzon earthquake.
July 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — The country commemorates the 29th year of the powerful quake that rocked Central Luzon on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology refreshed the public on the historic July 16, 1990 tremor that claimed 2,412 lives.

Phivolcs said the quake which was triggered by the movement along the segment of the Philippine fault and its north trending splay, the Digdig fault.

“The PFZ is an active fault system which can be traced from Mindanao in south eastern Philippines, going north west and passing through the islands of Leyte, Masbate, Ticao Island, Bondoc Peninsula, Dingalan to Lingayen, Pangasinan,” the institute said.

The quake was the strongest earthquake to occur in the country since 1976 and in northern Luzon for the last century. —Text by Rosette Adel with Phivolcs

