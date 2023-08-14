5 trendy programs that you can now pursue in Mapúa beyond IT, Engineering

Beyond its longstanding reputation in IT and engineering, the university has also expanded its horizons to introduce future-ready programs that cater to a diverse range of passions and interests.

MANILA, Philippines — Selecting a college degree primed for a future-proof career and discovering the ideal university for it is no small task, especially with the sea of choices available today.

Yet, when it comes to Engineering and Information Technology, one institution consistently emerges as a must-consider option: Mapúa University. Ranking within the top 6% of all higher education institutions, it has always been a magnet for tech-savvy, innovative minds.

As one of the four Philippine universities in the esteemed Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023, Mapúa University’s ET Yuchengco School of Business has forged a groundbreaking partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), the No. 1 “most innovative university in the US” according to the US News & World Report, with aim to provide students with highly immersive and unique learning experience.

Fancy a career in business? Here are five thrilling and trendy programs that are now available at Mapúa, born from its collaboration with ASU.

1. BS Financial Technology

Amid the flourishing financial technology landscape, Mapúa University's BS Financial Technology program stands out as a compelling choice, offering a launchpad for those aiming to become active participants in shaping the future of financial technology.

Consider the rise of popular financial apps like GCash and Maya, which have transformed how people handle their finances and make transactions. Think about the emergence of digital banks that offer seamless and convenient banking experiences, as well as the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms that have revolutionized the way we shop and make payments.

Through this program, students are equipped with skills and knowledge crucial for success mastering the science of designing and delivering financial services through modern technologies.

The curriculum delves deep into the exciting intersection of finance and technology, exploring cutting-edge realms such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity and other groundbreaking technologies.

Possible future career/roles:

Cybersecurity analyst

Apps designer

Entrepreneur

Risk manager

Quantitative analyst

2. BS Global Management

Photo Release Mapúa-Arizona State University Global Classroom

Inspired by ASU's Thunderbird School of Global Management, Mapúa’s new BS Global Management program is a league of its own.

The program is designed to hone well-rounded students on all aspects of business functions, including management, human resource, marketing, finance and operations, for today’s globally interconnected economy and groom them to take on leadership roles in multinational corporations.

Students of the BS Global Management program have the opportunity to deep-dive into global politics, diverse cultures and economies across the globe. What’s more, students will be further enriched by real-world experiences through international internships, as well as having the option to transfer their degree to ASU.

Possible future career/roles:

Compliance manager

Country manager

International trade specialist

International sales manager

3. BS Business Intelligence and Analytics

Photo Release Mapúa ET Yuchengco School of Business students in Mapúa-Arizona State University Global Classroom

Consider your everyday interactions with technology: when a ride-sharing app predicts the fastest route to your destination or when a social media platform suggests new connections based on your interests. These are glimpses into the realm of data analysis.

In an era where data reigns supreme, guiding critical decisions and shaping every facet of modern life, a degree in Business Intelligence and Analytics makes perfect sense as it serves as an essential stepping stone to success.

At Mapúa, the program prioritizes teaching students to become skilled analysts and users of data across different fields. It provides tools to enable you to convert raw data into actionable insights that drive informed decisions. The program combines modern science and technology to use math and computers to find patterns in big and complicated business data.

Additionally, this program also highlights important technologies like machine learning and data mining, which have many uses, such as spotting online credit card fraud, studying how customers behave, and predicting future business outcomes.

Possible future career/roles:

Data scientist

Market research analyst

Business intelligence analyst

Machine learning engineer

4. BS Marketing

Photo Release Mapúa ET Yuchengco School of Business collaborates with Arizona State University.

Do you sometimes imagine being the driving force behind a brand's triumph? Or do you enjoy conceptualizing products and campaigns that captivate audiences? If so, Mapúa’s BS Marketing might be an ideal program for you.

The BS Marketing program empowers students with a comprehensive understanding of the fundamental components that drive businesses to success. By engaging in immersive, hands-on experiences, students develop sharper strategic thinking and learn to apply marketing techniques to real-world business situations.

Even more importantly, the program stays current with the times. As many businesses have transitioned to the digital sphere, the BS Marketing program takes a proactive stance in equipping students with the necessary skills and strategies of the modern era. This includes a dedicated emphasis on digital marketing, recognizing its growing prominence in the business world.

Possible future career/roles:

Brand manager

Digital marketing specialist

Advertising account manager

PR officer/manager

5. BS Real Estate Management

Be the go-to expert in salesmanship, brokerage, appraisal and consultancy with the BS Real Estate Management program.

In this track, Mapúa lays a solid groundwork in real estate concepts, theories, and fundamental principles that are highly essential in the real estate industry.

Moreover, this program gives focus on industry-relevant government laws, as well as essential business management theories, to ensure that graduates are well-equipped to navigate the real estate landscape with confidence and global standards in mind.

Possible future career/roles:

Real estate agent

Real estate broker

Appraisal assistant

Property management consultant

Take on the world with a Mapúa business degree

In a world where interests are increasingly diverse and the demands of our times continuously call for new and relevant programs, the timing couldn't be more perfect for Mapúa’s new innovative offerings.

With its own legacy of excellence, now coupled with ASU’s renowned expertise, Mapúa offers its students access to world-class ASU content and materials, co-lectured courses with ASU educators, as well as international exchanges and immersion opportunities.

Whether you're drawn to the realm of technology, finance, marketing or real estate, Mapúa University's innovative programs are designed to equip you with the skills, knowledge and educational experience to excel and take on the world.

