How an internationally accredited program can boost your career

Philstar.com
April 29, 2022 | 5:40pm
Potential employers, clients and global professional organizations normally prioritize applicants who have finished ABET-accredited academic programs. This accreditation is standard for Mapúa University, the country’s leading engineering and technological academic institution.
MANILA, Philippines — Every year, thousands of fresh college graduates flood the local job market. With an oversupply of candidates for limited jobs, job hunting becomes a tight competition for aspiring professionals.

On the other hand, for those who plan to establish themselves abroad, their job applications must be backed by credentials that prove their ability to become part of a global workforce.

As a jobseeker, how does one stand out and get selected?

For aspiring engineers or information technology (IT) professionals, quality education ensures their qualification for related professions, and one clear indication of this is accreditations such as ABET.

ABET is a nonprofit, non-governmental agency that accredits programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology. Its accreditation provides assurance that a college or university program meets the quality standards of the profession for which that program prepares graduates.     

Potential employers, clients and global professional organizations normally prioritize applicants who have finished ABET-accredited academic programs.

This accreditation is standard for Mapúa University, the country’s leading engineering and technological academic institution. The ABET accreditation of its programs confirms that they meet global professional standards.

The university has 11 undergraduate programs accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, as well as three undergraduate programs accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission.
“We at Mapúa understand the value of ABET-accredited programs to our institution and most importantly, our students. We want every Mapúan to be globally competitive. Our ABET accreditations substantially increases the likelihood that our graduates will possess this attribute,” Mapúa president Dr. Reynaldo Vea said.

Since ABET is a world-recognized accreditation body, graduates of Mapúa’s accredited programs have an edge to launch their careers overseas. As desired outcomes of Mapua’s programs are the same as those of similarly-ABET-accredited schools worldwide, Mapúans effortlessly thrive in any working environment.

To date, the university has 11 undergraduate programs accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET. These are Biological Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Environmental and Sanitary Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

It also has three undergraduate programs accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET. These include Computer Science, Information Systems, and Information Technology.

