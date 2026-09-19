^

Opinion

New danger: Detention at US airports while traveling domestically

IMMIGRATION CORNER - Michael J. Gurfinkel - The Philippine Star
September 20, 2026 | 12:00am

For people who have immigration issues, it has always been a risk to travel outside the US on an international flight. This is because on their return, they would need to present themselves to a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer and their immigration violations could pop up on the CBP computers at the airport. However, it was always considered relatively safe to fly domestically (within the US), as CBP does not typically inspect travelers on domestic flights.

Recently, the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) reported that there has been an increase in non-citizens being detained by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at US airports during domestic travel. This includes airports in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia, to name a few states. It is unclear as to what alerted DHS to target and detain these individuals while flying domestically. Some of the people detained were out of status but timely filed an adjustment of status application, which was still pending. Others had applied for political asylum, which would have been considered to be “a period of authorized stay,” such that they should not ordinarily be detained. Others being detained had no criminal records and even had valid work authorizations. This is still a developing story, and I will monitor the situation to keep you informed on DHS patrolling or monitoring domestic flights.

If you are out of status or have any immigration issues, you may want to now consult with an attorney about the risks of domestic travel. In general, it would typically be risky to travel if your case involves:

• A charge or conviction for a crime.

• A previous denial due to fraud, whether it is adjustment of status or application for naturalization.

• A previous finding by USCIS that you were “not lawfully admitted” as lawful permanent resident (LPR) because your status was granted due to fraud or mistake.

The bottom line is the Trump administration is very strict on immigration enforcement, and if you have concerns about flying domestically or applying for any immigration benefit, it would be best if you first speak with an attorney rather than after you have been detained.

*      *      *

WEBSITE: www.gurfinkel.com

Follow us on Facebook.com/GurfinkelLaw, YouTube: US Immigration TV and Instagram.com/gurfinkellaw

Four offices to serve you: Los Angeles; San Francisco; New York: Toll free number: 1-866-GURFINKEL (1-866-487-3465); Philippines: +632 88940258 or +632 88940239

IMMIGRATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The fall of Sara and Martin

By VIRTUAL REALITY | By Tony Lopez | 1 day ago
By yearend, two of the most powerful political personalities and dynasties in the Philippines would have fallen, from the dizzying height of a breathtaking pinnacle of power to the ravine of ignominy and disgrace...
Opinion
fbtw

Investing in stocks 101

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 2 days ago
It is worth looking forward to the initial public offering scheduled next month of electronic wallet giant GCash.
Opinion
fbtw

Bukidnon, land of plenty

By FOOD FOR THOUGHT | By Chit U. Juan | 1 day ago
In 1998, I was so new in the coffee industry and did not know where to start connecting with farmers.
Opinion
fbtw

Institutionalizing dynasties

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
On the same day that the Supreme Court issued a rare directive to Congress, telling its co-equal branch to pass an anti-dynasty law as mandated 39 years ago by the Constitution, lawmakers rushed the passage of a...
Opinion
fbtw

Friends of the court but not the defendant?

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 2 days ago
The impeachment court invited two retired chief justices and a retired associate justice as amici curiae or “friends of the court” to help determine or share their views on the voting threshold of the...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Political persecution? When the powerful play victim

By THE POLITICAL HECKLER | By Ronald Llamas | 55 minutes ago
“Political persecution.”
Opinion
fbtw

DICT’s budget crisis

By Best Practices | By Brian Poe Llamanzares | 55 minutes ago
To be clear, the House of Representatives did not summon Mark Zuckerberg, nor was the budget deferred because of concerns involving Meta alone.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL &mdash; Unsafe for learning

EDITORIAL — Unsafe for learning

1 day ago
Just two weeks after the Department of Education conducted a National Simultaneous School Safety Drill in both private and public elementary and high schools, at least three Grade 8 students were killed and six wounded...
Opinion
fbtw

Airy

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
President Marcos was last heard trying to minimize the significance of the country’s indebtedness. By doing so, he does our citizens as disservice.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with