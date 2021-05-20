





































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Realpolitik

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            FIRST PERSON - Alex Magno (The Philippine Star) - May 20, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
One Mexican statesman, in the previous century, loudly lamented: “Poor Mexico! So far from God and so close to the United States.”



His country is a victim of geography. But so are all the other countries. Each simply has to adapt to the “neighborhood” they find themselves in.



The Ukrainian president might repeat the same lament about being so close to Russia. Filipinos, of course, have been decrying the fact that we are physically so close to China and thus drawn into its orbit.



But geography should never be a misfortune. Our proximity to the rising superpower can be a good thing or a bad thing. That will depend on how we adapt to the geographic fact.



Some might see China as some sort of black hole, gobbling up the stars nearest it. They choose to fear the proximity. They interpret every win by China as a loss for us. They are inclined to use every law and every arbitral ruling to build a wall to keep China away.



Over time, they cultivate the mindset of a recluse. That is a counterproductive mindset – especially in this part of the world destined to be the center of gravity of the global economy.



Because of competing claims over the South China Sea, we are drawn into the superpower maneuvers of both the US and China.



China will soon match (if it has not yet) US economic and military power. It is the emerging power contesting the hegemony of the older superpower.



The US is pursuing a policy of containment against China. Its “pivot to Asia” is governed by this overarching strategy. The older superpower refuses to think in terms of parity and cooperation. It cannot bring itself to imagine a planet with two amicable superpowers.



China, for its part, is conscious of its vulnerability as far as the South China Sea is concerned. The sea lanes through the Malacca Strait and the South China Sea are important to China. Much of its energy is shipped through this route. The powerful US Navy, albeit operating far from its bases, could blockade these sea passages and bring the Chinese economy to its knees.



To cure this vulnerability, China has grown its navy – now including a carrier task force and a respectable submarine fleet. To further complement its navy, China claimed sovereignty over much of the South China Sea and fortified rock formations in the area. It matters little if China’s sovereignty claims are tenuous. What is important is that they managed to build fortified positions that straddle the vital sea routes.



In China’s view, these fortifications ensure the routes are kept open for her shipping. The US, for its part, insists that China’s claims threaten freedom of navigation in the area. For this reason, the US Navy regularly conducts “freedom of navigation” patrols close to the fortifications China built.



The sea routes are vital for the other countries in the region, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines. But these countries are less anxious than China about the possibility of the US blockading the lanes.



It is the contrasting strategic calculations of the US and China that drive up tensions in the South China Sea. Their powerful navies are elbowing each other for control of the area either to improve on their ability to blockade the lanes or guarantee freedom of navigation.



When the Noynoy Aquino administration pursued a policy of internationalizing the South China Sea disputes rather than working for closer bilateral cooperation with China, Beijing reacted severely. Chinese strategists preferred using bilateral negotiations to arrive at a modus vivendi with countries bordering the South China Sea. Aquino’s foreign policy, it seemed to Beijing, was effectively an invitation for the US to come in as an interloper.



Earlier this week, former senator Juan Ponce Enrile threw his support behind the Duterte administration’s foreign policy that put emphasis on cultivating warm relations with Beijing, the territorial disputes notwithstanding. With his many decades of experience as a public official, Enrile’s voice carries weight. This is the reason President Duterte invited him to join in addressing the public on the matter.



Enrile’s latest iteration on the shape of our foreign policy might differ from positions he took in the past. But it highlights the pragmatic calculations we have to make in approaching this complex situation we find ourselves in. There is an evolving reality out there, beyond the realm of jurisprudence and the grasp of those who insist on reducing the universe into what is written in the law.



Of course, our foreign policy must be guided by international law. But it must also be guided, in equal measure, by a sense of realpolitik.



The South China Sea issues are but one facet of our multidimensional bilateral relationship with China. They are not the entire universe of our strategic concerns.



It is easy for those who are out of power to resort to jingoism in handling the issues at hand. But we must know that saber rattling achieves nothing. We have exactly two small vessels – one from the Coast Guard and the other from BRAF – patrolling the vast area we claim.



Duterte’s pragmatic and sophisticated approach to our bilateral relation with China is vulnerable to caricaturing and distortion, especially by those playing on public emotions for political effect. But that is the only sustainable approach.



In the future, the countries of the region will arrive at an agreement about how the South China Sea may be sustainably governed. Until then, let prudence dictate things.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MEXICO
                                                      UNITED STATES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Cabinet gagged on China; ex-generals assert sea rights


                                 

                                                                        GOTCHA -
                                                                        By Jarius Bondoc
                                     | May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
President Duterte banned his Cabinet on Monday from talking about sea disputes amid months of China’s escalating incursions.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Disorganized


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
That scene at a mall in Parañaque the other day gives a good indication of vaccine preference in this country.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Stupid jokes


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | May 17, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Perhaps by now, all the “stupid” people have learned their lesson, and will not allow themselves to be fooled again.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
The crux of income inequality


                                 

                                                                        THE CORNER ORACLE -
                                                                        By Andrew J. Masigan
                                     | May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
A couple built a small business to support their family. Through the years, the business grew profitable enough to sustain their six children.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Final ‘act’


                                 

                                                                        COMMONSENSE -
                                                                        By Marichu A. Villanueva
                                     | May 19, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
As earlier announced, the Senators have agreed to hold sessions four days starting this week.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 EDITORIAL- A spreading threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EDITORIAL- A spreading threat


                              

                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In Davao City, around 30 passengers in a bus from Cagayan de Oro were ordered quarantined this week after one of them was found to have tested positive for COVID during inspection at a checkpoint.

                                                         


      

         

            
Opinion
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Loose talk on WPS tightens China’s grip


                                 

                                                                        POSTSCRIPT -
                                                                        By Federico D. Pascual Jr.
                                     | May 20, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
“Loose lips sink ships” was one of the catchy American slogans during the second World War admonishing servicemen and citizens against careless talk that could undermine the national interest in favor...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Avoiding climate disaster


                                 

                                                                        BREAKTHROUGH -
                                                                        By Elfren S. Cruz
                                     | May 20, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
In the midst of the catastrophes we are going through in this age of the pandemic, it is important that we also do not forget that the biggest catastrophe that is facing the world in the medium and long term is “climate...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Celebrating 75 years of friendship


                                 

                                                                        AUSSIE DIPLOMACY MATTERS -
                                                                        By Steven J. Robinson
                                     | May 20, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Seventy-five years ago this week, on May 22, 1946, Australia opened its first consulate-general in Manila.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 EDITORIAL - Leaders in breaking the rules
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EDITORIAL - Leaders in breaking the rules


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
This is why COVID continues to spread particularly in crowded Metro Manila.

                                                         


      

         

            
Opinion
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with