NEWS COMMENTARIES
US donation to Philippines in COVID-19 response
Philippines and U.S. service members load boxes of donated cots into a truck for delivery to the Philippines Office of Civil Defense in Manila o help the country’s COVID-19 response efforts April 10, 2020.
DLA Disposition Services via DVIDS
US Independence Day: Foundational freedoms for the future
DIPLOMAT'S CORNER - Sung Kim (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2020 - 10:15am

On this day, 244 years ago, America gained her independence after a hard-fought campaign to secure life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This year, instead of a typical July 4 celebration—enjoying a barbeque under a sky of blazing fireworks with my family—we celebrate virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite our physical separation, the founding principles that unite us as Americans are more important than ever. The freedoms enshrined in our Bill of Rights—freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and the right to assemble—are valued around the world. Respecting these freedoms unlocks prosperity and enables cooperation between sovereign nations.

I am privileged to have called the Philippines home now for more than three years. Each year, the concurrent celebration of US Independence Day and Philippine-American Friendship Day serves as a poignant reminder of the deep and historical connections that we share. From joint military exercises demonstrating our commitment to regional peace and stability, to unfailing humanitarian assistance and diverse people-to-people ties, over the past year, together, we have further enriched our friendship, partnership and alliance.

Not long after we gained independence, the US Congress approved the first deployment of an American warship to the Pacific, in 1817. More than 200 years later, our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific endures.

Last year, we welcomed the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, with almost 300 Filipino-American sailors aboard, and the USS Montgomery, the first US ship visit to Davao in decades. The US Coast Guard Cutter Stratton joined maritime training in Palawan alongside the Philippine Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. US and Filipino troops strengthened interoperability, battle readiness, and built personal bonds in the joint Balikatan and KAMANDAG military exercises.

KAMANDAG included the first largescale airborne drop since World War II, during which 500 US and Philippine paratroopers participated in a “Friendship Jump” demonstrating solidarity and cooperation. And proudly, over the past year, we commemorated the 75th anniversary of the end of the World War II. At inspiring ceremonies, I met heroic American and Filipino veterans who, together, risked everything for liberty, bonding our two nations as allies for freedom.

Friends help each other in times of need, or as I’ve heard here, the weight becomes lighter when we help each other—“Ang mabigat ay gumagaan, kapag nagtutulungan.”

Secretary Pompeo said on Philippine Independence Day, “As we stood together during World War II and in the global fight against terrorism, our nations are partnering again to contain and mitigate COVID-19.”

I am proud of the more than P978 million ($19.5 million) in COVID-19 US government aid to the Philippines. Complementing this support are donations of food, technology, and other assistance from US companies, a testament to their deep commitment to flatten the curve. In conversations with US firms, I have been moved by their dedication to assist Filipino employees and impressed by their desire to sustain national economic recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, our people-to-people ties are stronger than ever. For the third successive year, the number of Filipinos studying in the United States grew, and their accomplishments are outstanding. Filipina Mary Pauline Fornea not only graduated with honors from the US Naval Academy, she also won a bronze medal in the duathlon mixed relay during the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Submarine officer Lt. Melanie Martins, from Pampanga, became the first-ever Filipina-American to earn the US Navy “Dolphins” submarine warfare insignia, signifying her competency to assume command in an emergency. In my hometown of Los Angeles, Historic Filipinotown will soon have a landmark named “Talang Gabay: Our Guiding Star” to honor contributions of Filipino-Americans to the city.

On this day, as Americans celebrate our nation’s founding, we reaffirm our commitment to support overseas the principles we cherish so deeply at home. Happy US-Philippine Friendship Day, and happy 244th US Independence Day!


Sung Kim is the United States ambassador to the Philippines.

AMERICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY COVID-19 PHILIPPINE-AMERICAN FRIENDSHIP DAY SUNG KIM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The pandemic threat to travel
FROM A DISTANCE - By Veronica Pedrosa | July 4, 2020 - 12:00am
I really wouldn’t do it unless you have a very good reason.
Opinion
fbfb
Troubled
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | July 4, 2020 - 12:00am
The official numbers are still about a couple of weeks away. But we already know what they are: our economy is in a recession.
Opinion
fbfb
Frontliners no more
SEARCH FOR TRUTH - By Atty. Ernest Maceda | July 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Reliance on local government units has been underscored throughout the length of government’s response to this pandemic.
Opinion
fbfb
Review of operations needed to avert police-army clashes
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | July 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The police gun slaying of four soldiers in Sulu Monday was not an isolated case.
Opinion
fbfb
From ‘Free Willy’ to ‘Freed Harry’
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | July 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Unlike other people who are ready to crucify Secretary Harry Roque or make a sequel to the movie “Free Willy” using Roque’s effigy for “Freed Harry,” I am actually glad that Roque drove...
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
Anti-terrorism bill sorely needs rewriting
AT GROUND LEVEL - By Satur C. Ocampo | July 4, 2020 - 12:00am
As a criminal statute, the Anti-Terrorism Act bill awaiting President Duterte’s action ought to be clearly and precisely written so that “it can give adequate guidance to those concerned,” but it...
11 hours ago
Opinion
fbfb
Riverrun redux
LODESTAR - By Danton Remoto | July 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Iam continuing the Q and A that the international press has been asking me about my novel, Riverrun, which will be published by Penguin Books South East Asia this month.
11 hours ago
Opinion
fbfb
Digital readiness
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | July 3, 2020 - 12:00am
That was a telling scene at the Senate public services committee’s online hearing last Wednesday, on the digital readiness of the country especially for the blended learning planned for the new school yea...
1 day ago
Opinion
fbfb
‘Imported’ COVID-19 transmissions
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | July 3, 2020 - 12:00am
“We are a nation of migrants…We will continue to repatriate as many as we could,” the DFA chief vowed.
1 day ago
Opinion
fbfb
Genuine motives
A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - By Atty. Jose C. Sison | July 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Illegal recruitment is the promise and offer of employment to a person or persons for a fee without being first duly licensed to engage in such activity.
1 day ago
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with