Philippines-Germany relations: Strengthening ties amid growing Indo-Pacific tensions

(L-R) Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Philippines' Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro pose for a photo during their meeting at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on August 05, 2024.

This year saw two German ministers visit the Philippines: Annalena Baerbock Minister of German Foreign Affairs in January and for the first time ever the German defense minister, Boris Pistorius, in August. This indicates the increasing importance of the Indo-Pacific as a theater of world politics, with a dangerous looming conflict.

It is also an expression of a serious exploration on whether the Philippines are a vital partner to Germany in the Indo-Pacific. Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and West Germany go back as far as October 1954, amidst the Cold War. In 1973, the bilateral ties extended to East Germany, reflecting a broader commitment to engage with both German states during the division of Germany.

The approaching 70th anniversary in October 2024 represents a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship, highlighting the long-term stability and mutual benefits achieved over the decades. However, it comes as no surprised that the world has changed in the last seven decades.

Hence, the anniversary also serves as an opportunity to reflect on how to make the relationship relevant to the challenges of the future. In times of increasing mutual interest, this impulse from non-government experts aims to make a valuable contribution to go beyond the coordinates of the current debate.

Germany’s Indo-Pacific guidelines

Germany's proactive stance on the Indo-Pacific, articulated through its Indo-Pacific Guidelines released in 2020, marked it as one of the first European countries to address the region's strategic significance. The guidelines reflect Germany’s strategic realignment to navigate the intensifying US-China rivalry and to balance its economic and security interests in the region.

The strategy aims to uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific, ensuring stability, peace and adherence to international laws and norms. Support of the international rules-based order shall also be achieved through economic integration.

Furthermore, the strategy pays attention to the common challenge of climate change and energy transition. Not surprisingly, given Germany’s history and geopolitical location, all of this should be achieved through engagement with regional partners, fostering multilateralism in order to address shared challenges and support regional security.

The cooperation between the German foundation Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Philippine Office and the Foundation for National interest is trying to contribute to this by bringing together stakeholders from both sides to discuss current developments and learn from each other during a first German-Philippine Strategic Dialogue this week.

In the last progress report of the German Federal Government on the implementation of the Indo Pacific policy guidelines from September 2023, the Philippines feature first and foremost in three areas: climate change and energy related projects, peace-related activities in the Bangsamoro area and other humanitarian assistance and enhancing the security-policy resilience through cooperation with the coastguards.

However, considering current geopolitical realities and dynamics, the Philippines and Germany should promote new areas of cooperation including wider Indo-Pacific Security, Economic Cooperation and resilience against coercion, the promotion of blue economy and its related governance, and cybersecurity.

The timing of Germany’s engagement is particularly relevant given ongoing global conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and disputes in the South China Sea. These conflicts impact German economic interests and underscore the need for a balanced approach to ensure stability and protect German investments in the region.

Economic security, coercion

The Philippines today is positioning itself more confidently than before as a trading partner for Germany, especially aiming to attract investment cooperation. This can grow into increasing mutual benefits derived from shared democratic values and developmental goals, highlighting the Philippines’ role in Germany’s broader Indo-Pacific strategy. The ongoing negotiations on a free trade agreement with the European Union can further fuel into this.

For the longest time, Germany has focused on China as an economic partner and competitor. Albeit the continuing strong relationship with China, Germany diversified its partnerships in the Asia Pacific region.

In this context so-called “value partnerships” - Wertepartnerschaften – come into play. concept assumes that joint economic and security engagements enjoy greater stability, when shared democratic values and principles ensure a robust and ethical framework for cooperation. This applies, as both countries firmly deliver on democratic values. This development potentially allows greater scope for Philippine and German cooperation as their security and economic endeavors must be guided by shared democratic values.

Bilateral engagement can lead to the diversification of economic partnerships for both countries and reduce dependence on individual economies. In addition, the risks associated with systemic rivalries can be managed jointly.

Germany is implementing a “de-risking” strategy to manage its economic relations with China. This involves decreasing dependency on China. The Philippines is a valued partner in this regard, affording opportunities to learn from Germany’s example.

Should the Philippines’ and Germany’s approach align, this will help balance economic benefits with the need to protect critical industries and infrastructure, ensuring that engagements align with Germany’s values and strategic interests.

Maritime governance, blue economy

Germany's support for the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) underscores its commitment to upholding international maritime law and norms, which extends to its commitments to the Philippines and ASEAN.

Germany supports the 2016 Arbitration Award concerning the South China Sea, reinforcing its stance on the importance of respecting international legal rulings as normative instruments. This reflects not only Germany’s interest in a stable and peaceful Indo-Pacific but also free waterways, which are crucial for the export-driven nation.

Germany has donated two unmanned aerial vehicle drones to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in June 2022 to enhance maritime surveillance and security. Additional drones and training programs are planned to further support the Philippines’ maritime capabilities; these training programs will be provided to Filipino personnel to strengthen their skills and effectiveness in maritime operations, contributing to better management of maritime conflicts.

Enhancing security

During the visit of the German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, he and his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro announced together to strengthen security cooperation in form of a cooperation agreement. It shall mainly focus on joint training exercises between the forces as well as armaments cooperation.

Whereas this initiative is expected to enhance collaboration on defense matters, facilitation of information exchange, and strengthen bilateral security ties it is crucial to find realistic areas of cooperation that are mutually beneficial and meaningful, without tapping into the trap of tokenism.

Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity

Both the Philippines and Germany have been affected by cybersecurity attacks and hence recognize the critical importance of protecting digital infrastructure and national security. The Philippines National Cybersecurity Plan 2023-2028 emphasizes the need for international cooperation to address cybersecurity threats and enhance national capabilities. Germany can contribute to the Philippines’ cyber-resilience by addressing needs identified in the National Cybersecurity Plan.

Germany made significant contributions to responsible AI development, implementing innovative regulations and policies, also within the European Union, to ensure transparency and ethical use of AI technologies. The Philippines can benefit from Germany’s experiences and best practices in AI and cybersecurity, adapting these lessons to strengthen its own digital infrastructure and regulatory frameworks.

Cooperation on cybersecurity defense can serve as a foundational step in enhancing digital security for both nations, fostering technological innovation, and protecting against cyber threats. Strengthening cybersecurity ties could lead to broader collaboration in other areas of technology and innovation, further enhancing bilateral relations.

Conclusion

There is space to make the 70-year relationship between the Philippines and Germany robust and fit for the future. Seven decades of cooperation provides a solid foundation.

Yet, in order to effectively tackle global challenges and advancing mutual interests, it is necessary to deepen meaningful cooperation and mutual understanding. Priority areas should be recalibrated to security, economic stability, maritime governance, and technology in order to enhance the partnership and contribute to addressing complex international issues.

As both countries face evolving global dynamics, their partnership is crucial in promoting stability, advancing shared values, and navigating challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. The ongoing partnership between the Philippines and Germany promises to deliver significant benefits and strengthen their roles on the global stage.

Marie Schroeter is the country director of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Philippines and Julio Amador III is the president of the Foundation for the National Interest.