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Cop, rob suspect killed in Batangas encounter

Arnell Ozaeta - The Philippine Star
September 3, 2026 | 12:00am
Cop, rob suspect killed in Batangas encounter
S/Sgt. Von Rico Macuha of the Sta. Teresita police died while being treated for a gunshot to the head at the Balayan Hospital.
STAR / File

BALAYAN, Batangas , Philippines — A police officer and a suspected robber were killed in a shootout in Balayan, Batangas on Monday.

S/Sgt. Von Rico Macuha of the Sta. Teresita police died while being treated for a gunshot to the head at the Balayan Hospital.

Reports said that Macuha and his fellow officers went to Barangay Sampaga to arrest the suspect, identified as Carlo Zape.

The suspect allegedly drew a gun and shot at the officers, hitting Macuha in the head.

The team retaliated, triggering a firefight that resulted in the death of Zape.

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