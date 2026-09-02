NLEX waives toll fees between Pulilan, San Fernando amid flooding

Motorists pile up in heavy traffic as some passengers walk along the NLEX to get to a nearby gas station at San Simon in Pampanga on Aug. 31, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Toll fees are free for all vehicles traveling between Pulilan, Bulacan and San Fernando, Pampanga, via the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) starting Wednesday, September 2.

The waiving of toll fees came after the massive flooding at Tulaoc Bridge in San Simon, Pampanga, caused heavy traffic congestion along NLEX since Friday last week, August 29.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez personally coordinated with NLEX Corp. President Luis Reñon for the waiver of toll fees, according to the agency’s press release.

Toll fees on the Pulilan to San Fernando route cost P113 for Class 1 vehicles, P281 for Class 2 and P338 for Class 3.

The transport agency said the implementation of free toll fees will proceed until NLEX resumes its normal operations.

Earlier, the DOTr and Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) also urged NLEX Corp. to consider reimbursing the toll fees of Class 1 vehicles that are forced to make a U-turn to avoid the flood.

Current road, traffic conditions

Parts of NLEX started to become impassable on August 29 as roads were submerged in floodwaters caused by intense rainfall. Several motorists were stranded, with some claiming on social media that they were stuck in traffic for almost the whole day.

Tulaoc Bridge in San Simon, Pampanga, was submerged in floodwaters after the Pampanga River overflowed. Water buildup was still present as of press time.

As of 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, NLEX Corp. provided these road and traffic conditions along the expressway:

Northbound

Libtong Exit - temporarily closed

Sta. Rita, Balagtas, Pulilan - regulated

Tulaoc (San Simon), San Simon Interchange - slow-moving traffic of about 2-kilometer buildup. Affected by water buildup on all lanes. Lane 1 - passable to all Lane 2 - passable to Class 2 and 3 only Lane 3 - impassable



Southbound

Balintawak, Valenzuela, Meycauayan - passable, with light traffic

Tulaoc (San Simon), San Simon Interchange - heavy traffic flow of about 6-kilometer buildup, all lanes with water buildup Lane 1 - passable to all Lane 2 - passable to Class 2 and 3 only Lane 3 - impassable



Motorists going south from Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) are advised to reroute on Central Luzon Link Expressway (CLLEX) going to McArthur Highway.

Notice to explain. Meanwhile, in a letter dated August 31, the DOTr and TRB have also ordered NLEX Corp. to explain the flooding and the traffic gridlock on the expressway.

The agencies demanded that NLEX Corp. submit its explanation and proposed technical solutions within three days.