Zambales LGUs hail govâ€™t distribution of emergency vehicles

Zambales LGUs hail gov’t distribution of emergency vehicles

Happy to receive: Mayor Hart Jeresano with the PTV allocated for San Felipe, Zambales

BOTOLAN, Zambales — Local executives in Zambales expressed deep appreciation for the release of fully-equipped patient transport vehicles (PTVs) to various municipalities here on Wednesday, July 9, saying this would further increase healthcare accessibility in the province.

This after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the turnover by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) of PTVs to various local government units (LGUs) in Luzon in a ceremony at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila Monday morning.

Zambales received a total of 12 PTVs, among the 99 such vehicles given to LGUs in Central Luzon.

The PCSO turned over a total of 387 units on Wednesday. These include 72 units for Cagayan Valley, 64 for Bicol Region, 60 for Mimaropa, 30 for Ilocos Region and 27 for Calabarzon.

Mayor Jun Omar Ebdane, who received a PTV on behalf of Botolan, Zambales, described the emergency vehicle as a “blessing” to Botoleños.

“This initiative by President Marcos is a giant step for fast and effective emergency medical response and better health service for our community, especially residents in remote areas,” Ebdane added.

Mayor Hart Jeresano of San Felipe town echoed the same sentiment, saying his town was lucky enough to be among the beneficiaries.

“We fully thank the PCSO and President Bongbong Marcos for continuing to address the needs of LGUs in promoting wider health services to the people. This is proof that a responsible government could make effective public service possible,” Jeresano said.

The distribution of PTVs is part of the PCSO’s Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program (MTVDP), which aims to provide LGUs and hospitals, particularly those in vulnerable and disadvantaged communities, with much-needed medical transport vehicles.

The PCSO said each PTV is equipped with essential medical tools, including a stretcher, oxygen tank, blood pressure monitor and other supplies to ensure safe and timely transport of patients.

Malacañang announced on Tuesday that an additional 985 units are scheduled for deployment within the year, bringing the total to 1,552 PTVs.

It added that Marcos has already distributed 567 PTVs to different LGUs since January this year, part of his promise to provide every LGU with reliable and fully-equipped medical transport.