Comprehensive review of online gamblingâ€™s societal impact pushed

Comprehensive review of online gambling’s societal impact pushed

Philstar.com
July 9, 2025 | 1:00pm
Undated photo shows an individual gambling online.
MANILA, Philippines — A thorough investigation into the increasing social challenges brought by online gambling in the country is being pushed in Congress.

Rep. Brian Poe (FPJ Panday Bayanihan Party-list) has filed a resolution calling for a probe on the escalating issues associated with illegal online gambling activities 

The initiative, according to Poe, aims to protect citizens from online gambling’s harmful effects.

"Reports indicate a sharp rise in gambling-related debt, family strife, school dropouts, and mental health issues linked to unregulated online platforms,” he said.

The lawmaker cited studies from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and foreign organizations like the International Monetary Fund and the World Health Organization claiming that gambling addiction, particularly amplified by online accessibility, poses grave mental health risks.

“It’s about time we began investigating the crippling effects of online gambling on society, especially illegal or unregulated online gambling,” Poe added.

Rep. Poe's resolution calling for an investigation on online gambling's societal impact aims to protect citizens from the habit's harmful effects.

He said unregulated offshore gambling operators not only diminish state revenue but also foster organized crime and money laundering, overshadowing any perceived economic advantages. A detailed examination is required to understand the role of financial institutions and electronic platforms in the expansion of online gambling.

The proposed inquiry will assess the effectiveness of existing legislation, including the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act and the Cybercrime Prevention Act, in combating regulatory evasion tactics such as the use of virtual private networks or VPNs.

The resolution reaffirms constitutional commitments to family welfare and youth protection, particularly vital given the significant growth of the Philippine gaming industry. This, Poe noted, is projected to reach P410.47 billion in gross gaming revenue  in 2024, with further increases anticipated through 2025.

