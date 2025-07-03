^

Nation

15 arrested for illegal fishing in Quezon

Ed Amoroso - The Philippine Star
July 3, 2025 | 12:00am
15 arrested for illegal fishing in Quezon
The suspects, who were in a motorized boat, were caught fishing by members of the Bantay-Dagat in the waters off Barangay Balesin, according to Capt. Oliver Oriarte, chief of the Polillo police.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan, file

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Fifteen fishermen including a boat captain were arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing in Polillo, Quezon on Tuesday morning.

The suspects, who were in a motorized boat, were caught fishing by members of the Bantay-Dagat in the waters off Barangay Balesin, according to Capt. Oliver Oriarte, chief of the Polillo police.

Oriarte said the suspects were using a prohibited fishing method called buli-buli.

Seized from the suspects were an unmarked motorized vessel and fishing paraphernalia.

The fishermen were taken to the police station for questioning.

Oriarte said the suspects would be charged for violating Republic Act 8550 or the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998.

Recommended
