Palace declares July 15 as Cordillera holiday

Malacañang Palace, the official residence of the president of the Philippines, as seen from the Pasig River.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Malacañang has declared July 15, 2025 a special non-working holiday in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) in celebration of the highland region’s 38th founding anniversary.

Proclamation No. 939, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin by authority of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., states that “it is but fitting and proper that the people of the Cordillera be given full opportunity to actively participate in the important occasion and enjoy the celebration of the region’s founding anniversary.”

This year’s anniversary celebration will kick off on July 1 at the Baguio Convention Center, with Baguio City serving as the host local government unit in partnership with the Regional Development Council’s (RDC) Infrastructure Committee.

The theme of the 38th CAR founding anniversary is “Securing the Future of a Unified Cordillera.”

The main program on July 15 will also be held at the Baguio Convention Center, with several national officials expected to attend as guests of honor and speakers. Cordillera congressional representatives, governors, and mayors will also lead their respective delegations during the annual event.

Provincial delegations are likewise expected to join the celebration, which aims to highlight the region’s continuing push for the establishment of an autonomous region as mandated by the 1987 Constitution.

CAR was created through Executive Order No. 220 issued by then-President Corazon C. Aquino on July 15, 1987, during her exercise of both executive and legislative powers under the revolutionary government.

EO 220 brought together the provinces of Abra, Benguet, Mountain Province, and Baguio City from Region I (Ilocos Region) and Ifugao and Kalinga-Apayao from Region II (Cagayan Valley) to form the special temporary administrative region.

The region was tasked to administer government affairs, accelerate socio-economic development, and—most importantly—prepare for autonomy.

In 2006, the RDC adopted autonomy as its overarching agenda, believing it would fast-track development efforts and lift communities out of poverty. Advocates argue that autonomy would grant the region greater control over its resources, ensuring that programs and policies are tailored to local needs—unlike in the current setup where decisions are largely dictated by the central government.

The 1987 Constitution mandates the creation of autonomous regions in both the Cordillera and Muslim Mindanao.