Military reservists body inducts 700 new members in Batanes rites

Philstar.com
June 21, 2025 | 6:30pm
BASCO, Batanes – In a landmark display of unity and patriotism, the Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines (ARRAPI) formally inducted 700 reservists from the Philippine Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps as official ARRAPI members during a mass oath-taking ceremony held in Basco, Batanes.

ARRAPI is a national organization with the mission to recruit, organize and mobilize reservists across the Philippines. Backed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), ARRAPI has rapidly expanded to over 5,000 active reservists in just a years time, playing key roles in national defense, disaster response, humanitarian assistance and civil-military operations.

The ceremony was led by ARRAPI Chairman LTC Michael Romero (PAF Res), together with the ARRAPI Board of Trustees: LTC Vladimir Mata (PA Res), LTC Mel Agpaoa (PA Res), LTC Joy Torres (PA Res), CDR Peter Negrido (PN Res), LTC Floreto Solano (PA Res), LTC Gel Bonggat (PN Res), and COL Yay Lacson-Hizon (PAF Res)

The event was supported by senior AFP leadership, including AFP Acting OJ9 Major General Danilo Dupiag, AFP OJ9 ODD Chief Capt. Liberty Gamueta, NOLCOM U9 Col. Belle Manambao, and 2nd Air Force Reserve Center Commander Col. Mark Yambing.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the participation of Governor-elect Ronald “Jun” Aguto, who took his oath as a Philippine Air Force reservist, affirming his readiness to serve not only as an elected leader, but also as a citizen-soldier. 

Outgoing Gov. Marilou Cayco, already a commissioned Philippine Navy reservist, also formally joined ARRAPI — underscoring her continued commitment to public service beyond her gubernatorial term.

“ARRAPI’s mission is to organize, unify and empower our reservists nationwide,” said LTC Michael Romero. “Batanes has shown the country what it truly means when public servants and ordinary citizens come together in the name of service and patriotism.”

The 700 newly inducted members — comprising government employees, educators, barangay officials, youth leaders, and professionals — will now serve under ARRAPI in close coordination with the AFP Reserve Command, contributing to community defense, resilience-building, and humanitarian outreach.

For her part, Cayco expressed her enduring commitment.

“Though my term as governor ends, my duty to serve remains. Joining ARRAPI allows me to continue giving back to the country as a proud reservist.”

Aguto added a strong message of leadership through service: “I am proud to take this oath with my fellow Ivatans. Batanes will be a province that leads in peace, preparedness, and patriotism.”

With its fast-growing strength of over 5,000 members, ARRAPI continues to solidify its role as a vital partner of the AFP, bridging civilian leadership and military preparedness. The Basco ceremony is now recognized as one of the largest mass inductions of reservists in the region, setting a national benchmark for grassroots mobilization and civic-military cooperation.

