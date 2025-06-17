3 NPAs killed in Surigao del Norte military operations

Ricky Per, a ranking official of the New People's Army in Region 13, voluntarily yielded to soldiers chasing him and his companions in upland areas in Placer, Surigao del Norte.

COTABATO CITY — Three suspected members of the now reportedly weakened New People’s Army were killed in a series of clashes with government troops from Wednesday, June 11, to Sunday, June 15, in the hinterlands of Barangay Bugas-Bugas, Placer, Surigao del Norte.

Officials of the 4th Infantry Division in Cagayan de Oro City confirmed on Monday, June 16, that three rebels, Roderick Maco Bensing, a regional NPA official in Region 13; Liezel Dagohoy Mondejar; and another still-unidentified guerrilla, were killed in clashes with personnel from the 30th Infantry Battalion in various areas of Barangay Bugas-Bugas, Placer.

An NPA leader, Ricky Per, surrendered to combatants of the 30th IB after learning that his three companions were killed in clashes that erupted when they opened fire at soldiers dispatched to Barangay Bugas-Bugas to check on reports by villagers about the presence of NPA terrorists in the area, collecting food and money from farmers at gunpoint.

Another NPA member, Allan Cacatian, was cornered and detained by soldiers after a brief chase in a hinterland in Barangay Bugas-Bugas.

Brig. Gen. Arsenio Sadural, commander of the 901st Infantry Brigade, said Per and Cacatian both yielded firearms, ammunition and improvised explosive devices to officials of the 30th IB.

Sadural and Lt. Col Albert Batingga, commanding officer of the 30th IB, separately told reporters that they are thankful to local executives and units in Surigao del Norte of the Police Regional Office-13, under Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano, for supporting their anti-terror operations in Placer that resulted in the neutralization of three NPAs and the detention of two others, who had signified willingness to pledge allegiance to the government.