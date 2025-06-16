^

Valenzuela declares 13 street gangs 'persona non grata'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 2:14pm
Valenzuela declares 13 street gangs 'persona non grata'
Vandalism committed by gangs in Valenzuela City.
Screenshot from Valenzuela City LGU livestream via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Thirteen gang groups operating in Valenzuela City—many of them involving minors—have been declared “persona non grata” by city officials due to violations of laws and local ordinances, including drug use and violence.

At a press conference on Monday, June 16, Valenzuela First District Councilor Ghogo Deato Lee announced that the city council passed an ordinance that bans the creation and operation of street gangs, especially those recruiting minors for violent or disruptive activities.

“This is an ordinance prohibiting the creation and operation of street gangs, recruitment of minors to take part in violent gang activities and activities that disrupt public peace and order,” Lee said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Lee said that the local rule provides a basis to prosecute gangs that harm those who are technically still children

The ordinance also imposes criminal liability on the parents of minors who are involved in gang-related offenses.

Declared unwelcome

The following 13 gangs were formally declared persona non grata:

  •  True Brown Style (TBS)
  •  PMC Hood
  •  Little Brown Style (LBS)
  •  Nortenos Loccos
  •  Temple St. (TST)
  •  Deathrow Hood Valenzuela Locos
  •  BB Hood
  •  NVC ISD Hood
  •  Varrio Latino
  •  TST - Rosario Hood
  •  TBS - Disiplina Village Lingunan
  •  Piru Hood
  •  Original Trouble Maker Gang (OTM)

Valenzuela Mayor Wes Gatchalian disclosed that one particular school in the city has been identified as having many students affiliated with gangs.

"This school is full of gangs and many members. If you think we don’t know, we’ve had the list for a year now," Gatchalian said.

He said some of the students either admitted gang membership or tested positive for illegal drugs.

Rites, drug use. Gang activities include brutal initiation rites such as the “30 seconds massacre,” where recruits are beaten by multiple members for 30 seconds to prove their toughness and loyalty.

“This includes physical abuse of new members—some have even been hospitalized,” Police Major Randy Llanderal, whjo heads the police's community affairs, said.

Some gangs also use cigarette burns to mark the fingers of new recruits, Llanderal said.

Other violations committed by gang members include vandalism, illegal drug use, and curfew violations.

