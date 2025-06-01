Baguio Cityâ€™s 20-30 kph speed limit to be strictly enforced

^

Nation

Baguio City’s 20-30 kph speed limit to be strictly enforced

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
June 1, 2025 | 4:02pm
This undated file photo shows the city hall of Baguio.
Baguio City Facebook page

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, in coordination with the Baguio City Police Office, Land Transportation Office, Public Order and Safety Division and other concerned agencies, has announced the strict enforcement of speed limits across the city.

“As a means of addressing the increasing number of road accidents primarily attributed to human error, we are enforcing the provisions of Ordinance No. 18, series of 2019 (Speed Limit Ordinance of Baguio City),” Magalong said.

“A maximum speed of 20 kph is strictly imposed within the Central Business District and other major roads, while a 30 kph limit applies to all inner roads,” he added.

To ensure effective implementation, the city government will procure additional speed monitoring devices, including speed guns and radar sensors, to enhance regulation and detection of vehicle speeds throughout the city.

This underscores Baguio’s commitment to public safety and the prevention of traffic-related injuries and fatalities, the mayor added.

“Motorists are strongly urged to comply with these speed limits at all times. Let us work together to keep Baguio’s roads safe for everyone,” Magalong said.

LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE

SPEED LIMIT
