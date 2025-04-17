OWWA: 26 trafficked victims home from Cambodia

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-six Filipino victims of human trafficking returned home yesterday from Cambodia, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

The OWWA said the overseas Filipino workers were repatriated in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The DFA warned OFWs against dubious jobs abroad.

The government provided assistance to the migrant workers.

Before returning to their hometowns, the victims would give their statement to the National Bureau of Investigation, the OWWA said.

Migrante reported that 10 more Filipino human trafficking victims are being held by immigration authorities in Cambodia.