^

Nation

OWWA: 26 trafficked victims home from Cambodia

Mayen Jaymalin, Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
April 17, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-six Filipino victims of human trafficking returned home yesterday from Cambodia, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

The OWWA said the overseas Filipino workers were repatriated in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The DFA warned OFWs against dubious jobs abroad.

The government provided assistance to the migrant workers.

Before returning to their hometowns, the victims would give their statement to the National Bureau of Investigation, the OWWA said.

Migrante reported that 10 more Filipino human trafficking victims are being held by immigration authorities in Cambodia. 

OFW

OWWA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After mayoral bet's 'bumbay' remark, Pasay hospital slams discrimination

After mayoral bet's 'bumbay' remark, Pasay hospital slams discrimination

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
After a Pasay mayoral candidate called Indian nationals working at Pasay City General Hospital onion-smelling “bumbays,”...
Nation
fbtw
Search ongoing for 7 Filipinos, 3 Chinese after vessel capsizes in Occidental Mindoro
play

Search ongoing for 7 Filipinos, 3 Chinese after vessel capsizes in Occidental Mindoro

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 14 hours ago
Search and rescue operations are underway for seven Filipinos and three Chinese nationals missing after a vessel capsized...
Nation
fbtw
Seaborne cops seize P2.8M worth of smuggled cigarettes

Seaborne cops seize P2.8M worth of smuggled cigarettes

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Seaborne policemen seized P2.8 million worth of Indonesian cigarettes that were set to be delivered by seafarers to a seaside...
Nation
fbtw
FULL LIST: Local candidates of Quezon City for 2025 elections

FULL LIST: Local candidates of Quezon City for 2025 elections

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections released a list of candidates in the six districts of Quezon City.
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB cracks down on &lsquo;kamote&rsquo; drivers

LTFRB cracks down on ‘kamote’ drivers

By Christine Boton | 1 day ago
Following the call of President Marcos for motorists to observe patience and discipline to avoid incidents of road rage, the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No trains, Pasig ferry during Holy Week

No trains, Pasig ferry during Holy Week

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Rail transport and ferry services in Metro Manila will be suspended during Holy Week. 
Nation
fbtw

10 party-lists leading in OCTA poll

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Ten party-list groups are leading in a pre-election survey conducted by the OCTA Research group.
Nation
fbtw
PPA bracing for Lenten passenger surge

PPA bracing for Lenten passenger surge

By Christine Boton | 1 hour ago
 Over 1.7 million travelers are expected to flock to different seaports nationwide to observe the Holy Week in their...
Nation
fbtw

First Philippine Eagle hatched unassisted dies

By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
Riley, the first Philippine Eagle that hatched without human intervention early this year, has died, according to the Philippine Eagle Foundation.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with