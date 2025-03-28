Joy Belmonte kicks off reelection campaign. What does she plan for QC?

Serbisyo sa Bayan Party-list first nominee RJ Belmonte, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Vice Mayor Gian Sotto join hands and raise them before a crowd during their proclamation rally on Friday, March 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, seeking her final term under the three-term limit, kicked off her reelection bid with the Serbisyo sa Bayan Party at the start of the local campaign period on Friday, March 28.

The Serbisyo sa Bayan Party held its proclamation rally at Quezon Memorial Circle, drawing an estimated 2,000 residents in support of its local candidates.

Addressing the crowd, Belmonte highlighted the local government’s commitment to transparency and responsible use of public funds, citing Quezon City’s three consecutive unqualified opinions from the Commission on Audit from 2020 to 2022.

In 2024, state auditors issued Quezon City an unqualified opinion — the highest audit rating — for its financial reporting on the 2023 budget utilization.

Belmonte also mentioned how the city's budget increased from P19 billion in 2018 to nearly P41 billion in 2025 through the local government’s improved tax collection.

She also took pride in her administration’s use of digitalization to enhance the city’s business-friendly environment, recalling how the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry named Quezon City the most business-friendly local government in 2024.

The incumbent mayor reaffirmed their commitment to education, noting the distribution of millions of school bags with school supplies and thousands of tablets to support students' online learning needs.

Belmonte also laid down the local government’s current initiatives, including socialized housing and condominium projects, as well as health programs such as the monthly provision of free mental health medication for qualified persons with disabilities.

Belmonte's promises

If reelected, she promised to ensure all Quezon City residents are enrolled in the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), including those unable to pay.

“Ang target natin for the coming three years, kung kaming lahat ay mapalad, ang aking layunin ay ma-enroll lahat ng QCitizen sa PhilHealth. Lahat, walang naiiwan kahit walang binabayad dapat naka-enroll sa PhilHealth,” Belmonte said.

(Our goal for the next three years, if we are fortunate to be given the opportunity, is to enroll all QCitizens in PhilHealth. Everyone should be covered, with no one left behind, even those who cannot afford to pay.)

With the local government’s scholarship program, which offers stipends and tuition fee discounts to qualified Quezon City students, she vowed to double the number of scholars.

She also aims to continue projects such as building two new hospitals—one in Tandang Sora and an additional facility for Quezon City General Hospital.

Belmonte said she plans to expand the city’s urban farms and develop a larger park in Batasan Hills, providing more recreational spaces for families and children.

Incumbent Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, her long-time running mate, also reflected on the challenges and achievements the city has witnessed in the past years, and pledges to continue their campaign against corruption.

Opponents. Belmonte faces four challengers in the mayoral race: Jonathan Cabalo, Rolando Jota, Nou Navat and Diosdado Velasco. Meanwhile, three candidates are vying against Sotto for vice mayor: June Faelangco, Inventor Jose Ingles Jr. and Dante Villarta.

Who else is running?

Also running in the 2025 midterm polls is Belmonte’s nephew, Mikey Belmonte, who is seeking another term as a second district councilor.

Rep. Arjo Atayde is likewise vying for reelection as the first district representative in Congress, while his cousin, Gabriel Atayde, is running for first district councilor under the same political party.

For the city’s second district representative, incumbent Rep. Ralph Tulfo — son of Sen. Raffy Tulfo — is also looking to retain his seat in Congress.

Running under the Serbisyo sa Bayan Party-list is its first nominee Ricardo "RJ" Belmonte Jr., who is Quezon City's secretary to the mayor.

The local campaign period will run from Friday until May 10, 2025, with election day set for May 12.

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates Philstar.com. This article was produced independently in adherence to our editorial and ethical guidelines.