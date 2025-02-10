^

Nation

Bus company manager, wife killed in Cotabato ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 10, 2025 | 6:40pm
Bus company manager, wife killed in Cotabato ambush
The vehicle of the slain couple swerved to the side of the highway in Barangay Kayaga, Kabacan, Cotabato, where they were ambushed by gunmen, who are now the subject of a joint police and military manhunt.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen ambushed and killed a bus company manager and his wife in Barangay Kayaga, Kabacan, Cotabato, on Monday afternoon, February 10.

Col. Gilbert Tuzon, director of the Cotabato Provincial Police Office, told reporters that the spouses, Armando Yap Lu, 79, and his 62-year-old wife, Marilyn Lungakit Lu, were declared dead on arrival by doctors at a hospital where emergency responders had brought them for treatment.

Armando was the manager of a large bus company operating the Cotabato-Davao, Davao-Cotabato, and Cotabato-Cagayan de Oro routes.

He and his wife were traveling together in a gray Toyota Fortuner, on their way home to Carmen, Cotabato, from Kabacan when they were ambushed by gunmen positioned along the highway.

Their vehicle veered off the highway, flipped, and landed on its side after Armando lost control of the wheel due to the multiple bullet wounds he sustained in the attack.

 The slain couple were residents of Barangay Ugalingan in Carmen, the hometown of Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, who condemned the incident

Mendoza, chairperson of the multi-sector Cotabato Provincial Peace and Order Council, has called on officials of the Kabacan Municipal Police Station and local leaders to work together in identifying the gunmen behind the attack.

COTABATO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA: Motorists can appeal traffic violations online

MMDA: Motorists can appeal traffic violations online

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Motorists who are issued traffic citation tickets by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority can now dispute these violations...
Nation
fbtw
2 held for unregistered Chinese medicines

2 held for unregistered Chinese medicines

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Two Chinese nationals allegedly engaged in the illegal sale of unregistered medicines were arrested in Parañaque City...
Nation
fbtw
Business group bucks EDSA busway removal

Business group bucks EDSA busway removal

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
Instead of removing the EDSA bus lane, the government should enhance the existing Mabuhay Lanes to ease traffic congestion...
Nation
fbtw
Farmers decry onion importation

Farmers decry onion importation

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Onion farmers have criticized the decision of the Department of Agriculture to import the bulb, describing it as a “double...
Nation
fbtw
BI: Catphishers target 14 Pinoys

BI: Catphishers target 14 Pinoys

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Fourteen victims of catphishing have been intercepted within two days, with the Bureau of Immigration sounding the alarm...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Public warned vs &lsquo;romance scams&rsquo;

Public warned vs ‘romance scams’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Ahead of Valentine’s Day, authorities have warned the public against rising online scams targeting people who are looking...
Nation
fbtw
BOC: Don&rsquo;t use balikbayan boxes for drugs

BOC: Don’t use balikbayan boxes for drugs

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Boxes containing items sent by overseas Filipino workers should not be used to smuggle illegal drugs as these are symbols...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio continues to chill at 14.6 degrees

Baguio continues to chill at 14.6 degrees

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
The temperature in Baguio City slid to as low as 14.6 degrees Celsius yesterday as the northeast monsoon or amihan continues...
Nation
fbtw

Driver, villager die as truck rams houses in Davao

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
A 65-year-old villager died after a wayward boom-type crane truck rammed small houses along the highway in Matanao town in Davao del Sur, an accident that also left the driver dead on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with