Nation

PDEA agents destroy Sarangani marijuana farm

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 7, 2025 | 6:57pm
Personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, policemen and soldiers together carried out the uprooting of 11,043 marijuana shrubs in Barangay Blaan in Malungon, Sarangani.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents uprooted and set on fire 11,043 marijuana shrubs in an operation in Barangay Blaan in Malungon, Sarangani on Thursday, February 6.

Benjamin Recites III, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, told reporters on Friday, February 7, that the marijuana uprooting operation was jointly carried out by PDEA-12, different units of the Police Regional Office-12 and the Army’s 73rd Infantry Battalion.

PDEA-12 agents immediately burned the uprooted marijuana plants, with an estimated P2.2 million market value, after collecting samples that they are to use in prosecuting its propagators for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Three caretakers of the marijuana farm quickly escaped when they noticed PDEA agents, policemen and soldiers approaching their location from two directions.

Recites and Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, PRO-12 director, separately told reporters that local officials have assured to help them identify the owners of the marijuana farm.

Recites said the operation that resulted in the destruction of P2.2 million worth of marijuana plants was premised on reports by Blaan tribal leaders and local officials about its propagation in the area by a clandestine group, now subject of a joint PDEA-police manhunt.

