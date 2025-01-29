^

Nation

Militiaman, farmer killed in Maguindanao del Sur attacks

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 29, 2025 | 1:16pm
Militiaman, farmer killed in Maguindanao del Sur attacks
Moro farmer Nasser Andal Mohamad died instantly from bullet wounds following an ambush in Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur, on Jan. 28, 2025.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— A member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) and a farmer were killed in separate gun attacks in two towns in Maguindanao del Sur on Tuesday, January 28.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Wednesday, January 29, that the first fatality in the two incidents was 51-year-old Moro farmer, Nasser Andal Mohamad. 

Mohammad was driving a "kuliglig," an improvised trailer attached to a hand tractor, when he was attacked by gunmen along a farm-to-market road in Barangay Kaya-Kaya in Datu Abdullah Sangki, instantly killing him.

Barangay officials said the attackers quickly fled the scene after the shooting.

The incident was followed by the murder of CAFGU member Esmail Kadin Uyag, 54, in the town proper of Buluan, the capital of Maguindanao del Sur.

The Buluan Municipal Police Station and the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office reported separately to PRO-BAR that Uyag was sitting near a roadside store when gunmen in a white minivan pulled up close to him, shot him, and quickly fled the scene. 

Uyag, a resident of Barangay Tumbao in nearby Mangudadatu town in Maguindanao del Sur, was declared dead on arrival by physicians at the Buluan District Hospital where emergency responders brought him for treatment.

Macapaz said police investigators are trying their best to identify the killers of Mohamad and Uyag with the help of local executives.

CAFGU

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Girl, 6, critical after being beaten by playmate’s mom

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
A six-year-old girl remains in critical condition after being assaulted by her playmate’s mother in Caloocan City, police reported on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
Vendor wins P16 million lotto prize

Vendor wins P16 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
A financially struggling senior citizen selling fruits in Jolo, Sulu became an instant multimillionaire when he hit the Mega...
Nation
fbtw
Remains of Pinay killed by Slovenian husband home

Remains of Pinay killed by Slovenian husband home

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The remains of a Filipina who was allegedly killed by her Slovenian husband arrived in Cebu on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
2 killed in Maguindanao del Sur gun attack

2 killed in Maguindanao del Sur gun attack

By John Unson | 15 hours ago
A village watchman and a resident were killed while three others were wounded in an attack by motorcycle-riding assailants...
Nation
fbtw
Stop crackdown vs NGOs, cops urged

Stop crackdown vs NGOs, cops urged

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
House Assistant Minority Leader and Gabriela Women’s party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas is urging authorities to stop the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wanted Japanese linked to online fraud nabbed

Wanted Japanese linked to online fraud nabbed

By Ed Amoroso | 15 hours ago
A Japanese fugitive linked to a group engaged in online scamming was arrested in San Pablo, Laguna on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
Baguio temperature dips to 11.8 degrees Celsius

Baguio temperature dips to 11.8 degrees Celsius

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Baguio City recorded a temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius yesterday as the northeast monsoon or amihan continues to prevail...
Nation
fbtw
Quake rocks Occidental Mindoro

Quake rocks Occidental Mindoro

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolted Occidental Mindoro yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and...
Nation
fbtw
21 gun ban violators nabbed in Western Visayas

21 gun ban violators nabbed in Western Visayas

By Gilbert Bayoran | 15 hours ago
Up to 21 people have been arrested in Western Visayas for violating the gun ban since the election period started on Jan....
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with