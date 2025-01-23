^

Nation

P9.5-M worth of shabu seized in Iligan City operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 5:09pm
P9.5-M worth of shabu seized in Iligan City operation
The P9.5 million worth of shabu seized from two dealers entrapped in Iligan City is now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-10.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-10 seized P9.5 million worth of shabu from two peddlers entrapped in Barangay San Miguel in Iligan City on Wednesday, January 22.

Benjamin Gaspi, director PDEA-10, told reporters on Thursday, January 23, that the suspects, a woman and her male accomplice, are now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The duo was immediately detained after selling to PDEA-10 operatives, 1,400 grams of shabu, costing P9.5 million, during a tradeoff along a stretch of the Tibanga Highway in Barangay San Miguel, which is not too distant from the center of Iligan City.

PDEA-10 agents also impounded the Toyota Fortuner of the suspects that they reportedly used in transporting narcotics to contacts in Iligan City and in nearby towns in the adjoining Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte provinces.

Gaspi said the operation that led to their arrest was assisted by the Iligan City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-10.

DRUG TRAFFICKING

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
