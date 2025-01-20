17-year-old girl accuses cop of rape in General Santos City

COTABATO CITY — A 17-year-old female student has accused a policeman of raping her inside a police bunkhouse in General Santos City before dawn on Thursday, January 16.

Radio stations across Central Mindanao reported on Monday, January 20, that the victim filed a complaint with local authorities, identifying the suspect as a master sergeant assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the General Santos City Police Office.

Senior officials from the Police Regional Office-12 confirmed in radio reports that the suspect was immediately detained for interrogation.

Col. Nicomedes Olaivar, General Santos City police director, told reporters that investigators are working to resolve the alleged rape case as quickly as possible.

According to the victim's statement to police investigators, she and her friends were on their way home from Barangay Bula in General Santos City when the suspect offered to drive her home. Instead, he allegedly took her to a police bunkhouse and raped her in one of the rooms.

The victim’s aunt accompanied her to a police station to report the incident.

Radio reporters in General Santos City obtained copies of the police blotter, which served as their reference in reporting the case.