Nation

Motorcycle-riding couple killed in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 18, 2025 | 5:08pm
Motorcycle-riding couple killed in Maguindanao del Sur ambush
Deru Dimaguel and his wife, Suraida Barhama Dimaguil, both died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in an ambush in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur on January 18, 2025.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen killed a Moro couple riding a motorcycle together in a daring ambush in a stretch of a highway in Barangay Damalusay in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur on Saturday, January 18.

Local executives and senior officials of the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office said Deru Dimaguil and his spouse, Suraida Barhama Dimaguil, both residents of Datu Paglas, died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Brig. Gen. Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters at past noontime Saturday that Dimaguil, his wife and their eight-year-old daughter were riding a motorcycle, on their way somewhere, when they were attacked by gunmen along the route.

Their child survived the ambush unscathed, according to barangay officials and investigators in the Datu Paglas Municipal Police Station.

Officials of the Datu Paglas municipal police force are still clueless on who perpetrated the atrocity that left the Dimaguil couple dead.

