^

Nation

Classes, gov’t work suspended in Manila, Pasay on January 13 for INC peace rally

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 10, 2025 | 1:38pm
Classes, govâ€™t work suspended in Manila, Pasay on January 13 for INC peace rally
An undated file photo of a gathering of members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang suspended classes in the cities of Manila and Pasay on Monday, January 13, to make way for the Iglesia ni Cristo’s (INC) peace rally.  

The rally was organized in support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s opposition to the impeachment efforts against Vice President Sara Duterte. 

“In view of the numerous participants expected to travel to and within the Cities of Manila and Pasay on 13 January 2025 for the ‘National Rally for Peace’ of the Iglesia Ni Cristo, and to allow for the organized conduct of the event, work in government offices and classes at all levels in the Cities of Manila and Pasay shall be suspended on 13 January 2025,” Memorandum Circular (MC) 76 said. 

Agencies involved in the delivery of basic services such as health, disaster response and other vital services are exempt from this rule, added the order. 

Suspension of work in private offices will be left to the discretion of their management. 

The said MC was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and released on Friday, January 10. 

The said rally will take place at the Quirino Grandstand. 

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has already announced road closures in several areas in Manila for the peace rally, which includes Katigbak Drive, South Drive, a part of Roxas Boulevard, TM Kalaw, a part of Bonifacio Drive, and Maria Orosa. 

The MMDA has advised motorists to take alternative routes such as the U.N. Avenue and Quirino Avenue. 

The House of Representatives has received multiple impeachment complaints against Duterte due to alleged mishandling of funds in the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education. 

Duterte has also publicly threatened to have Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez killed should she die. The National Bureau of Investigation is now investigating Duterte for her remarks.

However, Marcos opposed the impeachment, saying that Duterte’s impeachment would not benefit anyone.   

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

IGLESIA NI CRISTO

MMDA

SARA DUTERTE
