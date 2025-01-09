^

Heavy traffic to hit EDSA as major rehabilitation begins

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 6:32pm
A bus zoomed past motorists stuck in heavy traffic as it drove along the southbound bus lane of EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on November 7, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Butista said the pending EDSA rehabilitation will result in traffic. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had ordered the rehabilitation of EDSA, one of the country’s national roads. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said the rehabilitation will begin this year and will also expand to 2026. 

“Sigurado magkakaroon ng heavy traffic diyan. So we’re expecting na mas madaming sasakay sa MRT-3 kasi ang MRT-3 ay hindi naman masyado maapekuthan nitong rehabilitation,” Bautista said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing on Thursday, January 9.

(It is sure to cause heavy traffic there. So we’re expecting that more people will ride the MRT-3 since the MRT-3 will not be that affected by the rehabilitation. 

Bautista said the operations of the EDSA busway will likely continue, as repairs will be concentrated on the side used by private vehicles. 

More people are anticipated to use either the train or the bus as a result. 

The DOTr said it will coordinate with both the DPWH and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority as the rehab progresses.  

Efforts to privatize the EDSA busway will also push through this year, Bautista said. 

“We are now preparing the terms of reference for the privatization of the EDSA busway,” the DOTr secretary said. 

The terms of reference are set to be finished by the first or second part of the year, he said. 

Bautista said the private sector should be able to provide all of the vehicles. They must also have an electronic system that lists down the schedules, which people could access. 

As it is, the government has contracted several bus operators for the EDSA busway.

The DOTr secretary said it would be better to have uniform buses. 

