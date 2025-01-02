Holiday revelry firecracker victims in CAR rise to 25

SM City Baguio usher in the Christmas festivities with a fireworks display on Dec. 19, 2021.

BAGUIO CITY —Victims of firecracker injuries during the holiday revelry in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) have increased to 25, with 11 new fireworks-related injuries (FWRI) reported as of January 1, the regional health department said.

The Department of Health-CAR (DOH-CAR) tracking of FWRI began on December 21.

Abra province recorded the highest number of FWRI with eight cases, followed by Baguio City with five. The provinces of Apayao, Benguet, and Kalinga each reported three cases.

Mountain Province recorded two cases, while Ifugao had one.

According to the DOH-CAR, the victims' ages ranged from 4 to 54.

No firecracker-related deaths have been reported in the region.