^

Nation

2 suspected 'killers-for-hire' arrested in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 2, 2025 | 5:35pm
2 suspected 'killers-for-hire' arrested in Maguindanao del Norte
The suspected "killers-for-hire" Salahudin Datukali and Jaybie Abu are now locked in a police detention facility in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —A police team arrested two armed men before dawn on Wednesday, January 1, who were positioned along a highway in Barangay Gang, Sultan Kudarat, in Maguindanao del Norte, seemingly waiting for an ambush targe

Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters at noon on Wednesday that Salahudin Datukali, 20, and his 24-year-old companion, Jaybie Abo, are now in detention and will be prosecuted for illegal possession of firearms, with the two .45 caliber pistols confiscated from them to be used as evidence.

Officials of intelligence units under PRO-BAR and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division told reporters that Datukali and Abo, both residents of Barangay Macaguling in Sultan Kudarat, are under surveillance since July 2024 after confidential informants reported their involvement in nine deadly gun attacks in the municipality, in nearby Cotabato City and Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Patrolling personnel from the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, arrested the two men after noticing them along a highway in Barangay Gang, with pistols tucked in their waists and standing near their parked motorcycle.

Neighbors of Datukali and  Abo in Barangay Macaguiling had told reporters that they are also known in the community for their marijuana and shabu trafficking activities, distributing their illegal merchandise to contacts in remote areas in Maguindanao del Norte province.

Macapaz said he has instructed Madin to also charge both men separately, if possible, with a violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, should investigators gather sworn statements from potential witnesses to their narcotics peddling activities.

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Underwater drone recovered in Masbate

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
An underwater drone believed to be from China was recovered in the waters off San Pascual, Masbate on Monday, the Bicol police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Heated race for Manila mayor looms in 2025

Heated race for Manila mayor looms in 2025

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
An intense rivalry for the seat of Manila mayor is expected in the May 2025 midterm elections.
Nation
fbtw
DOH: Holiday road accidents top 500

DOH: Holiday road accidents top 500

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The number of road crashes during the holiday season has exceeded 500, the Department of Health reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
2 bettors share P25.3 million lotto jackpot

2 bettors share P25.3 million lotto jackpot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
Two bettors will start the New Year as millionaires as they split the P25.3-million jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto drawn...
Nation
fbtw
Maguindanao del Sur police detachment bombed

Maguindanao del Sur police detachment bombed

By John Unson | 5 hours ago
A grenade blast ripped through the surroundings of a roadside police detachment in Pagalungan town in Maguindanao del Sur...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
9 fires hit Metro on New Year&rsquo;s Day

9 fires hit Metro on New Year’s Day

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Nine fires were recorded in Metro Manila during New Year’s Eve festivities, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection...
Nation
fbtw

3 Metro Manila cities register ‘unhealthy air’

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Some areas in Metro Manila registered “unhealthy air” yesterday as haze enveloped skies amid the New Year’s Eve revelry, according to the monitoring of the Department of Environment and Natural...
Nation
fbtw
Crimes in NCR down 10.6% in December

Crimes in NCR down 10.6% in December

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
‘The crime volume in Metro Manila decreased by at least 10 percent last month, the National Capital Region Police Office...
Nation
fbtw
SC posts 22% case disposition rate in 2024

SC posts 22% case disposition rate in 2024

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Supreme Court registered a higher case disposition rate in 2024.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with