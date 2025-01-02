9 fires hit Metro on New Yearâ€™s Day

9 fires hit Metro on New Year’s Day

Arson investigators have yet to determine if all the incidents were caused by firecrackers and fireworks, BFP spokesperson Senior Superintendent Annalee Atienza said in an interview on dzBB.

MANILA, Philippines — Nine fires were recorded in Metro Manila during New Year’s Eve festivities, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Arson investigators have yet to determine if all the incidents were caused by firecrackers and fireworks, BFP spokesperson Senior Superintendent Annalee Atienza said in an interview on dzBB.

“Fireworks are often linked to fires during the New Year revelry. While some fireworks are legally allowed, these may still pose risks due to heat and ignition,” Atienza said.

She said while only one fire had been officially reported to the BFP national headquarters, its regional offices in Metro Manila registered nine fires between 12:17 a.m. and 5:21 a.m.

The BFP said the number of fires recorded during the New Year was lower compared to 2024.

“Last year, there were 54 fires,” Atienza said.

The BFP will remain on full alert until today.

In Quezon City, three people were injured after a fire razed a three-story house along Judge Jimenez street in Barangay Kamuning.

The fire broke out at 5:21 a.m. and reached first alarm, the BFP’s National Capital Region field unit said.

The victims were treated by emergency medical responders for burn injuries.

The fire was put out at 6:16 a.m., the BFP said.

Investigators are probing if the fire was caused by firecrackers.

In Malabon, a general merchandise store was razed by a fire an hour after New Year’s Eve festivities yesterday.

The BFP said the fire started at 12:49 a.m. and reached third alarm. The fire hit a building along Naval street in Barangay Flores.

Firefighters doused the flames at 7:47 a.m.

There were no reported casualties or injuries. At least 10 firetrucks responded.

In San Juan, a three-story house was destroyed by fire in Barangay Salapan on Tuesday night.

The fire started at 6:31 p.m. and reached first alarm before it was put out by firefighters at 7:19 p.m. – Christine Boton