P300 million fund sought for bird flu vaccine

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is seeking P300 million to purchase 30 million doses of vaccines against avian influenza (AI) or bird flu to strengthen the local poultry industry’s protection against the transboundary animal disease.

“We are doing the trials now and we are looking for the budget. The vaccine for AI could be released by March next year,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said.

“Once that comes out, we would need a budget of P300 million,” Tiu Laurel added.

The target of the government’s AI vaccination drive will be layers or chickens that lay eggs, according to the agriculture chief.

He said the policy guidelines for the AI vaccination are still being formulated.

Tiu Laurel disclosed that the DA has ongoing talks with Boehringer Ingelheim with regard to the bird flu vaccine.

He said the German pharmaceutical firm was the first to express intention to supply bird flu vaccines to the Philippines.

Boehringer Ingelheim currently supplies France with bird flu vaccines.