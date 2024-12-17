LTFRB warns PUVs, TNVs not complying with 20% discount

Daily commuters pay for their jeepney fare in Marikina on June 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will impose sanctions on operators and drivers of Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) and public utility vehicles (PUV) who fail to comply with the law-mandated fare discounts for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWD)and students, an official of the LTFRB said yesterday.

LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said senior citizens and PWDs are entitled to a 20-percent fare discount under Republic Act 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Law and RA 7277 or the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons.

Students are also entitled to a similar discount.

Guadiz reminded PUV operators to grant students discount at all times, including holidays, weekends and during vacation.

“Despite the clear guidelines, reports of non-compliance have prompted the agency to take action,” Guadiz said.

He said complaints have emerged, especially from passengers who rely on TNVS platforms, noting the lack of a seamless option to apply for fare discounts.

According to Guadiz, some PUV operators, including jeepney and bus drivers, have been refusing to honor valid identification cards and are still charging the full fare, leaving passengers disadvantaged.

“Such practices go against the law and are a disservice to commuters,” the LTFRB chief said.

Operators and drivers who fail to follow these regulations will face stiffer fines and suspension or even revocation of franchise for repeat offenders, according to Guadiz.

He underscored the importance of compliance by PUV and TNVS drivers, particularly amid the rising transportation costs.

Guadiz assured commuters that the LTFRB is ramping up its monitoring and will respond promptly to verified complaints.