^

Nation

Moro mom, infant, driver die in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 13, 2024 | 7:04pm
Moro mom, infant, driver die in Maguindanao del Sur ambush
Onlookers mill around the bullet-riddled vehicle of the three fatalities in an ambush in Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur on Dec. 12, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —Gunmen ambushed and killed a Moro mother, her three-month-old daughter, and their driver in Barangay Mileb, Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur, on Thursday, December 12.

Citing a report from the Radjah Buayan Municipal Police Station, Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Friday, December 13, that the fatalities, Harrah Jinn Utto Lumenda Basalo, her child and Nunokan Manalindo, died from multiple gunshot wounds sustained in the attack.

They were traveling together in a minivan, driven by Manalindo, when gunmen ambushed them on a secluded stretch of highway in Barangay Mileb, Radjah Buayan.

The minivan swerved toward the grassy side of the highway and hit a tree when Manalindo lost control of the wheel due to bullet wounds in the head.

The husband of the slain Basalo is a member of an Army unit based in Maguindanao del Sur, according to relatives.

Macapaz said officials of the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and local executives are cooperating in identifying the perpetrators of the atrocity for prosecution.

There are Moro clans in Radjah Buayan who are embroiled in deadly feuds triggered by political differences, land disputes and affronts to family pride and honor.

Heavily armed groups linked to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, fighting for control of territories, have been involved in deadly clashes in recent months in remote areas of the municipality, affecting innocent villagers.

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 Boy Scouts die, 11 hurt in jamboree electrocution accident

3 Boy Scouts die, 11 hurt in jamboree electrocution accident

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Three Boy Scouts died while 11 other scouts were hurt on Thursday morning when the tent with metal materials that they were...
Nation
fbtw
Speed up promulgation of kalayaan, SC asked

Speed up promulgation of kalayaan, SC asked

By Daphne Galvez | 2 days ago
A support organization for families of political prisoners has asked the Supreme Court to hasten the promulgation of the writ...
Nation
fbtw

3 electrocuted at jamboree; 12 injured

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Three members of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines died while 12 others were injured following an accident at a jamboree site in Barangay Pasonanca in this city yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Hazardous eruption possible in Kanlaon&rsquo;

‘Hazardous eruption possible in Kanlaon’

By Gilbert Bayoran | 20 hours ago
State volcanologists yesterday warned that a “hazardous eruption” may occur at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island...
Nation
fbtw
DTI wants vape with formaldehyde content banned

DTI wants vape with formaldehyde content banned

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has censured two vape companies for coming out with online posts saying they were fully...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOJ files 41 tax evasion raps vs 2 firms

DOJ files 41 tax evasion raps vs 2 firms

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
The Department of Justice has filed 41 cases of tax evasion against two companies for allegedly using fake receipts to evade...
Nation
fbtw
Teodoro to appeal cancellation of COC for congressman

Teodoro to appeal cancellation of COC for congressman

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Saying he is a legitimate resident of Marikina’s first district, Mayor Marcelino Teodoro has vowed to contest the decision...
Nation
fbtw
Fire hits former Cubao theater

Fire hits former Cubao theater

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Four people were injured after a fire struck a commercial building in Cubao, Quezon City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Bong Go aids Taguig fire victims

20 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go on Wednesday distributed aid to 228 families affected by a fire in Barangay Tanyag, Taguig.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with