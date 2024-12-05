^

Nation

CAFGU member dies in Zamboanga City gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 6:32pm
CAFGU member dies in Zamboanga City gun attack
The slain militiaman Jose Jay Dagalea and his wife were riding a motorcycle together when they were ambushed in a secluded stretch of a highway in Barangay Panubigan in Zamboanga City.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Gunmen ambushed and killed an off-duty member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit in Barangay Panubigan, Zamboanga City, on Wednesday afternoon, December 4.

Officials of the Zamboanga City Police Office and Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, separately told reporters on Thursday, December 5, that the 47-year-old militiaman, Jose Jay Dagalea, died on the spot from bullet wounds he sustained in the attack.

Dagalea belonged to a CAFGU team in a militia detachment in Barangay Panubigan.

Dagalea and his wife, Rubylin, were riding a motorcycle on their way home from Barangay Bolong in Zamboanga City when two men blocked their path and opened fire, killing him instantly.

Their attackers immediately escaped using getaway motorcycles, according to Rajal Arakani, the barangay chairman of Panubigan.

