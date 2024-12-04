^

Nation

6 rebels killed in Northern Samar encounter

Miriam Desacada - The Philippine Star
December 4, 2024 | 12:00am
6 rebels killed in Northern Samar encounter
Las Navas, Northern Samar
CATBALOGAN CITY, Philippines — Six suspected New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas were killed in an encounter in Las Navas, Northern Samar on Monday.

Authorities said the encounter broke out as members of the Army’s 9th Battalion (9IB) and 8th Infantry Division (8ID) were responding to reports that a group of armed men was spotted in the hinterlands of Barangay Paco.

Maj. Gen. Adonis Ariel Orio, chief of the 8ID, said the remains of the rebels were recovered at the scene of the encounter along with two rifles, two pistols, three grenades and personal belongings.

Las Navas Mayor Arlito Tan urged remaining members of the communist group to surrender and return to the fold of the law.

Tan said the provincial and municipal governments are ready to assist rebels who are willing to return to mainstream society.

Orio thanked local officials and residents for helping government security forces rid Eastern Visayas of communists.

He said a civilian informed the police and military about the presence of the suspects in the village.

“This operation is an initial step toward achieving a peaceful and threat-free local elections. Some political candidates are being compelled by the rebels to pay campaign fees. We encourage them not to give in to the demands of the insurgents,” Orio said.

The group that the 8ID and 9IB encountered had been extorting and terrorizing communities in the area, the military said.

The same group recently harassed troopers of the 8ID who were delivering basic goods and services to remote areas in the region.

NEW PEOPLEâ€™S ARMY
Nation

Nation

Nation

Nation

Nation

Nation

Nation


Nation

Nation
