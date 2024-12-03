^

Kanlaon spews ash anew

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2024 | 12:00am
Phivolcs said the ash events occurred from 5:41 a.m. to 5:46 a.m. and from 7:46 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., generating grayish plumes that rose 400 to 600 meters above the crater before drifting northwest and north-northwest.
MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island has been spewing ash again, with two events recorded yesterday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

At least five volcanic earthquakes and 9,377 tons per day of sulfur dioxide flux were also recorded, Phivolcs said.

At least five volcanic earthquakes and 9,377 tons per day of sulfur dioxide flux were also recorded, Phivolcs said.

The agency reminds the public that Alert Level 2 prevails over Kanlaon Volcano. Entry into the volcano’s four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone is strictly prohibited as pyroclastic density currents, ballistic projectiles and rockfall may occur any time.

Phivolcs said the current activity at the summit crater may lead to an eruptive unrest and increase in alert level.

Meanwhile, the agency also reported earthquakes of magnitude 4.3 in Surigao del Norte and magnitude 4.0 in Davao Occidental yesterday morning.

Seismologists said the temblor occurred at 5:42 a.m. with an epicenter at four kilometers north of Burgos town in Surigao del Norte and had a depth of focus of 17 kilometers.

Intensity 2 was felt in Basilisa and Cagdianao in Dinagat Islands.

In Davao, Phivolcs said the epicenter was located 209 km south of Balut Island in Sarangani, Davao Occidental with a depth of focus of 15 km.

Both quakes were tectonic in origin, it added.

