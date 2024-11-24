^

Asia-Pacific sustainable development: Baguio ranks 2nd

Artemio Dumlao - The Philippine Star
November 24, 2024 | 12:00am
The sunset exudes its captivating golden hue as seen from Baguio City on June 17. 2024.
Andy Zapata / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio City bested 350 competitors in the Asia-Pacific region, placing second in the 3rd CityNet United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) City Awards for sustainable development goals or SDG.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the city was cited for pioneering the use of digital technology to enhance urban planning and resilience through innovative urban program.

“It is a testament to the city’s commitment to creating a sustainable, inclusive and resilient community. It also affirmed the city’s status as a model for other cities striving to achieve the SDG,” Magalong said.

Baguio City came in second to Busan, South Korea with its Children’s Cultural Complex project.

The third prize was given to Bandung, Malaysia for its entry “Transforming the Springs Conservation Area into a Public Space.”

Aside from the award, Baguio City won the top prize in the thematic category Smart City Award for the “Mapping Urban Resilience: a Digital Twin to Baguio’s Livability Index” case study.

It shared the distinction with Subang Jaya, Malaysia for its “WhatsApp Business for City Services.”

There were 350 competitor countries in the Asia-Pacific Region.

BAGUIO CITY
