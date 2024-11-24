Regional party leader wants BARMM parliamentary poll in May

MANILA, Philippines — A leader of a political party in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said BARMM’s first parliamentary elections in May next year must proceed as scheduled.

“This is clearly stipulated in the BARMM law. The first parliamentary elections must be held on May 12, 2025,” said Moro Ako party president Najeeb Taib.

He added that the BARMM law “does not allow any postponement or delay of the scheduled election.”

Taib noted that the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) was given six years to complete the transition from the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to BARMM.

“The Bangsamoro people have professionals across sectors who are capable of governing, if given the opportunity… The 2025 elections are a critical milestone in the region’s development, marking the shift from a transitional government to a fully elected parliamentary system, which will shape the future governance of BARMM,” Taib said.

The Commission on Elections called for the filing of certificates of candidacy from Nov. 4 to 9 for the 80-member BARMM parliament.

If the poll is allowed to coincide with the 2025 midterm elections, it will mark the end of the five-year transitional period under the BTA, which has been led by Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim and other appointed officials.