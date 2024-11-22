Lanao del Sur 'solo parents' now covered by provincial welfare act

Officials turned over a copy of the provincial Solo Parents Welfare Act to representatives of the solo parents' sector in Lanao del Sur during a symbolic rite in Marawi City on Nov. 21, 2024.

COTABATO CITY — Lanao del Sur now has its Solo Parents Welfare Act as a framework for programs ensuring the protection and welfare of the sector in the province, the first-ever in the Bangsamoro region.

A copy of the ordinance, approved recently by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan following extensive public consultations, was turned over on Thursday, November 21, to the solo parents’ sector in Lanao del Sur by representatives of Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. and provincial lawmakers led by Vice Gov. Mohammad Khalid Raki-in Adiong.

The event was held in a function facility in the seat of the Lanao del Sur provincial government in Marawi City, the capital of the province.

Lanao del Sur’s provincial information officer, Salma Jayne Tamano, told the guests at the Solo Parents Welfare Act launching that the governor of the province is grateful to Sangguniang Panlalawigan member Ansari Gandamra for having introduced the ordinance that other provincial lawmakers approved unanimously.

The ordinance compels the provincial government and municipal officials to embark on activities meant to ensure the welfare of constituent solo parents and provide them with essential interventions if beset with socio-economic, health, and other issues.

Vice Gov. Adiong, presiding chairperson of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, said they shall monitor extensively the enforcement of the provincial Solo Parents Welfare Act in all 39 towns in Lanao del Sur and Marawi City.

Two members of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, Regional Health Minister Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr. and Social Services Minister Raissa Jajurie, had separately expressed support for the implementation in Lanao del Sur of the provincial Solo Parents Welfare Act.

"We can extend to that sector special health care via our service facets in Lanao del Sur," Sinolinding told reporters on Friday.