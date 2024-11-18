Belmonte regional winner of Presidential Lingkod Bayan Award anew

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, accompanied by her father former speaker and Mayor Feliciano Belmonte Jr., receives the certificate of recognition as regional winner and semifinalist at the 2024 Presidential Lingkod Bayan Award from the Civil Service Commission-National Capital Region on November 15.

MANILA, Philippines — For the second straight year, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has been selected as regional winner and national semifinalist at the 2024 Presidential Lingkod Bayan Award of the Civil Service Commission.

The CSC-National Capital Region named Belmonte the regional winner and national semifinalist, which is conferred on civil servants “for exceptional contributions resulting from an idea or performance that had nationwide impact on public interest, security and patrimony.”

Belmonte was accompanied by her father, former speaker and Quezon City mayor Feliciano Belmonte Jr., when she received the award during simple rites at the CSC-NCR office on Nov. 15.

“We are grateful to CSC-NCR for this recognition, which affirms that our projects and programs for QCitizens are truly effective,” she said. “This will further inspire us to continue striving for good governance and excellence in public service.”

The city government said Belmonte was recognized “for her exemplary work ethic and professionalism that serve as an example and are reflective of her passion to make a difference in the community, especially with regards to the green and environmental initiatives she spearheaded.”

Other awardees include Rachelle de la Cruz of the Philippine Children’s Medical Center and Marcela Navasera of the University of the Philippines-Los Baños. Both were named regional and national winners.

Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Emilio Aquino, Ruel Lizaso of the Philippine Air Force and Romualdo Pol of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources were among the regional winners.

In the group category, the Malusog (Golden) Rice Team of the Philippine Rice Research Institute, Oryza Gems of PhilRice and UP Los Baños Bee Program were named regional winners.

Two other local officials from Quezon City were named regional winners: Margie Mejia, head of the Business Permits and Licensing Department and Theresita Atienza, president of Quezon City University.