Pangasinan awarded ‘Seal of Good Local Governance’

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Pangasinan provincial government was hailed as one of the country’s best performing local governments in terms of efficiency in the recent Seal of Good Local Governance awards.

The award is given by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to promote inclusive and people-centric reforms.

Aside from the provincial government, the DILG also named Alaminos and San Carlos as among the 96 cities nationwide that earned the seal of good governance.

The DILG also awarded 28 of Pangasinan’s 44 towns as among the 566 national awardees this year.

Pangasinan Gov. Ramon Guico III said the fete is “because of the collective effort of the people and the officials and government employees of the province.”

“We all did this together. Indeed, competence in professional work and commitment in public service enrich the defining character of our Team Pangasinan! And with your unfailing support, our journey continues, improving lives and transforming communities in the whole province,” Guico III said.